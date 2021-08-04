IIT Roorkee Launches Earthquake Early Warning Mobile App

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Roorkee launches Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert mobile app (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on August 4 said it has launched “Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert '', which is ‘India’s first’ Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) mobile app. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms, it said. The project was sponsored by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA). Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the app on Wednesday.

“It is a path-breaking achievement for the institute as it is the country's first application for notifying people about earthquake alerts,” IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

IIT Roorkee said EEW is a real-time earthquake information system that can detect the onset of the earthquake and issue warnings. “The physical basis for an earthquake early warning system is the speed of the seismic waves, which propagate after the release of stress from faults movement.”

“The strong ground shaking is caused by shear waves which travel at about half the speed of the primary waves and much slower than electromagnetic signals. The EEW system exploits this advantage,” it said.

Initially launched as a pilot project only by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, for the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, the project proposal was further extended by the Uttarakhand Government.

Commenting on the launch, IIT Roorkee Director, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, said, " I take immense pride in sharing that IITR has designed an Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) mobile app, for timely dissemination of the information regarding an earthquake occurrence in the neighbourhood and the expected time of arrival and intensity at the location to prevent any loss of life.”

Describing the mobile app, Prof Kamal, Principal Investigator of the project said this is the only app in the world to record the location of the people who are unfortunately stuck somewhere during the earthquake and send this information to the Disaster Response Force.

App download links: Android, iOS