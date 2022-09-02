Image credit: Careers360 IIT Roorkee launches citizen service mobile application for the people of Roorkee.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee launched Roorkee Seva, a citizen service mobile application on September 2, 2022. The application is developed by Professor Saurabh Vijay, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee, and his team. The Roorkee Seva mobile app aims to provide residents of Roorkee with online services.

From the Roorkee Seva app, people can choose from over 30 services including book services, doctor appointments and cab services. It is a one-stop platform that enables users to get in touch with trained and verified service providers including professionals in one place.

The launch event was graced by Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee; Professor Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee; Professor Arun Kumar, Chairman, 175-year celebration committee, IIT Roorkee, and other administrative personnel and local residents, including senior citizens, retired staff, doctors and some service providers.

Political dignitaries including a member of the legislative assembly, the Mayor and officers of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, the transport department, and members of the medical fraternity also witnessed the launch of the citizen service app.

Speaking at the event Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "In its 175th year, IIT Roorkee was keen to do something useful and long-lasting for Roorkee town. It is my hope that Roorkee Seva will attract the attention of local residents and will simplify their daily lives at the touch of a button."

Professor Arun Kumar said, “ A contribution in the form of providing the app platform between the service provider and receiver, especially in the area of medical and common citizen services is being made based on the suggestions from Roorkee’s citizens from the different walks of life under 175 years celebration initiative”.

Professor Saurabh Vijay, Assistant Professor, Geomatics Group, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, "Citizen-centric administration is not only an onus on the authorities but as a responsible citizen and a part of the scientific community, the purpose behind Roorkee Seva is to optimize resources and explores the potential of technology for better of living."

Roorkee Mayor Gaurav Goel, said, “Citizen empowerment is one of the success mantras of our Government. I am happy to be a part of this event that will become the warp and weft of the fabric of the essential service enabler for the people of Roorkee."