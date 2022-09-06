  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certification Programme In Cybersecurity

IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certification Programme In Cybersecurity

This six-month online programme will commence on October 1

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 4:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand Police Organises Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2022
IIT Roorkee Launches Citizen Service Mobile Application
IIT Roorkee, Satia Industries Limited Signs Pact To Establish Research Laboratory, Skill Development Programme
BHU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir K Jain Gets IIT Roorkee Distinguished Alumnus Award
IIT Roorkee, Simplilearn To Offer Executive Programme In Business Analytics For Professional
IIT Roorkee, NHIDCL Tie Up For Sharing Technology, Innovation
IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certification Programme In Cybersecurity
The online certification programme will commence on October 1
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) launched the 4th batch of Advanced Certification Programme in Cybersecurity in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. This six-month online programme will commence on October 1.

The programme aims to cover multiple cyber security processes and tools ranging from ethical hacking to incident handling. "With rigorous lab sessions to help learners comprehend real-world cybersecurity challenges, the programs will help learners explore the world of ethical hacking, cloud security, application security, and network security," the release read. READ MORE | IIT Roorkee Launches Citizen Service Mobile Application

The courses will enable learners to prepare for multiple security certification exams such as EC-Council’s Certified Ethical Hacker, CompTIA Security+, with live instructor-led sessions, online discussions with mentors and peers, and doubt resolution on LMS and home assignments.

Prof Sateesh Kumar Peddoju, IIT Roorkee said, "“IIT Roorkee has been committed to offering learners the best possible experience backed by insights from industry stalwarts and experienced professors. The latest Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security will cover the critical aspects of the cyber security spectrum and enable learners to master ethical hacking, network security, and application security skills, which will help them further their careers.”

The successful candidates will have the scope to work as Cyber Security Analysts, Information Security Analysts, Ethical Hackers, Cloud Security Analysts, or Application Security Analysts.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022 Result Live: NTA Website; Scorecard Details, Cut-Off, AIR Merit List Updates
Live | NEET 2022 Result Live: NTA Website; Scorecard Details, Cut-Off, AIR Merit List Updates
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check
AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Dates, Steps To Apply
AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Dates, Steps To Apply
KEAM 2022 Rank List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod Tops
KEAM 2022 Rank List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod Tops
Take States On Board To Prepare Plan For Modernisation Of Over 10 Lakh Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal To PM
Take States On Board To Prepare Plan For Modernisation Of Over 10 Lakh Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal To PM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................