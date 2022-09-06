IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certification Programme In Cybersecurity

Image credit: shutterstock.com The online certification programme will commence on October 1

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) launched the 4th batch of Advanced Certification Programme in Cybersecurity in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. This six-month online programme will commence on October 1.

The programme aims to cover multiple cyber security processes and tools ranging from ethical hacking to incident handling. "With rigorous lab sessions to help learners comprehend real-world cybersecurity challenges, the programs will help learners explore the world of ethical hacking, cloud security, application security, and network security," the release read.

The courses will enable learners to prepare for multiple security certification exams such as EC-Council’s Certified Ethical Hacker, CompTIA Security+, with live instructor-led sessions, online discussions with mentors and peers, and doubt resolution on LMS and home assignments.

Prof Sateesh Kumar Peddoju, IIT Roorkee said, "“IIT Roorkee has been committed to offering learners the best possible experience backed by insights from industry stalwarts and experienced professors. The latest Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security will cover the critical aspects of the cyber security spectrum and enable learners to master ethical hacking, network security, and application security skills, which will help them further their careers.”

The successful candidates will have the scope to work as Cyber Security Analysts, Information Security Analysts, Ethical Hackers, Cloud Security Analysts, or Application Security Analysts.