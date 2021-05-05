IIT Roorkee To Launch Online Certification Course In Cloud Computing, Data Science, Software Development

IIT Roorkee to launch online certification course

The Electronics and ICT Academy (E and ICT) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed a memorandum of understanding with a edutech company named ‘Great Learning’ to launch an online certification course in software development, cloud computing and data science.

Two kinds of programmes will be offered - Advanced certificate program in full stack software development spanning 10 months with specialisation in either Cloud computing or Python for data science and shorter duration certificate programs in front-end software development, Back-end software development, cloud computing and Python for data science.

The aim of these programmes is to provide career enhancement and further skill-up-gradation as per the requirements of industry and the corporate world. These courses would be curated and delivered by the collaboration of experts from IIT Roorkee, other academic institutions, and industry experts through online, self-paced, or hybrid mode.

The Institute has said that the programs will follow a robust delivery model which consists of online content, weekend live sessions and a series of practical projects to make learners industry-ready.

The Director of IIT Roorkee Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi explained about the event as he said, “We believe that this collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Great Learning would help in shaping our young talent as per the industry requirements. With the world rapidly progressing towards a digital economy, these skills are required to enhance India’s workforce”.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, “The vision behind starting Great Learning eight years back was to make high-quality, transformational education accessible to everyone. IIT Roorkee is among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, engineering, and basic and applied research".

"Our association with IIT Roorkee will help us offer an incredible career Launchpad to thousands of young technology professionals and students over the next few years, in the domains that are most sought after by the industry", he added.