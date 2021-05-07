IIT Roorkee Invites Applications For Online Course In Software Development

IIT Roorkee invites applications for new online course

The Electronics and ICT Academy (E and ICT) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched an online certification course in software development, cloud computing and data science along with a edutech company named ‘Great Learning’. It has invited the students to apply for the course at eict.iitr.ac.in.

The aim of these programmes is to provide career enhancement and further skill-up-gradation as per the requirements of industry and the corporate world. These courses would be curated and delivered by the collaboration of experts from IIT Roorkee, other academic institutions, and industry experts through online, self-paced or hybrid mode.

The new courses will be of varied duration such as 10 month-long specialisation course in either cloud computing or python for data science and shorter duration certificate programs in front end software development, back end software development, cloud computing and python for data science.

A group of faculty members will be holding the online lectures including Prof R Balasubramanian and Prof Partha Pratim Roy of CSE Department, IIT Roorkee, Prof Sanjeev Manhas, ECE Department, IIT Roorkee, Dr. Abhinanda Sarkar, Faculty Director, Great Learning, Prof Mukesh Rao, Faculty, Great Learning and Mr Nirmallya Mukherjee, Academic Director, Great Learning.

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT Roorkee said: “We believe that this collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Great Learning would help in shaping the young talent rightly as per the industry requirement. With the world rapidly progressing towards a digital economy, these skills will greatly enhance India’s young workforce. Furthermore, this will also help to strengthen the Digital India mission”.