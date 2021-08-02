IIT Roorkee Introduces Seven New Academic Programmes

  • Home
The seven new programmes are in select areas of engineering, architecture, economics and management along with specialisation in data science and artificial intelligence.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 10:03 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched seven new academic programmes to cater to the rising demand for new-age technologies, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday. The seven new programmes are in select areas of engineering, architecture, economics and management along with specialisation in data science and artificial intelligence, it said.

Secretary, DST, Ashutosh Sharma hoped that these programmes would help students and working professionals add value to their respective fields. "The new programmes involve the transmission of relevant knowledge and using the knowledge we produce. They are interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary, and also in line with National Education Policy 2020.

"Their launch shows that we are on to breaking some of the silos that we have historically created," Mr Sharma said. The programmes, which include six postgraduate degree programmes and one five-year integrated programme, would be offered to students from the next autumn session (2021-2022). The entire bunch comprises MTech (Artificial Intelligence) and MTech (Data Science) under the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data Science (CAIDS), MDes (Industrial Design), and MIM (Masters in Innovation Management) under the Department of Design. It also comprises of online MTech (Microelectronics and VLSI) for working industry professionals under the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, MS Economics (Five Year Integrated program) under the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, and M.Tech (Dam Safety and Rehabilitation) under the proposed International Centre for Dams (currently coordinated by Department of Hydrology), the DST said.

B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT, Roorkee, hoped that these new programme would change the mindset towards learning by making it more flexible, accessible, and a life-long process. "We are also aiming for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', and so new areas with a new approach to learning are important, innovation is an integral part of our future, as is entrepreneurship. I recommend entrepreneurship programs to make sure we have a lot more job creators," Mr Reddy said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

