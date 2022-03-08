IIT Roorkee Installs Supercomputer Manufactured In India

Image credit: IIT Roorkee The facility was inaugurated on March 7

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has installed 1.66 PFLOPS Supercomputing Infrastructure to accelerate research and development in multidisciplinary domains of science and engineering.

This will provide computational power to the user community of IIT Roorkee and neighbouring academic institutions, the institute said.

It is a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development in Advanced Computing(CDAC) to establish a state-of the art supercomputing facility involving made in India components.

“The critical components such as motherboards for servers, Direct Contact Liquid Cooling Data Centres are manufactured in India progressing towards the Government of India initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” IIT Roorkee said.

Addressing the launch event, BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee said, "IIT Roorkee will carry out advanced research and capacity building using this supercomputing infrastructure developed under NSM. I am happy to see that the critical components of PARAM Ganga, such as motherboards for compute nodes and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling Data Centres, are manufactured in India as per the Government of India initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "National Supercomputing Mission was launched in India in 2015 with an objective to establish state-of-the-art facilities to foster advanced research in compute power hungry areas. Under this mission, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC have joined hands to make PARAM Ganga possible. It will provide a big boost to the research activities of IIT Roorkee in many different areas."