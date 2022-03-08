  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee Installs Supercomputer Manufactured In India

IIT Roorkee Installs Supercomputer Manufactured In India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has installed 1.66 PFLOPS Supercomputing Infrastructure to accelerate research and development in multidisciplinary domains of science and engineering.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 2:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee To Begin 2nd Batch Of Supply Chain Management Course For Professionals From Apr 23
IIT Roorkee, SaveLife Foundation Sign MoU To Improve Road Safety
IIT Roorkee Researchers Identify Role Of White Blood Cell Markers In Sepsis-Related Complications
ARIIA 2021: IIT Roorkee Improves Ranking By 4 Places, Secures 5th Rank
IIT Roorkee Conducts Science, Technology Workshop To Promote Career Opportunities
IIT-Roorkee Bags First Position In "Most Innovative Institutions" Category By CII
IIT Roorkee Installs Supercomputer Manufactured In India
The facility was inaugurated on March 7
Image credit: IIT Roorkee
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has installed 1.66 PFLOPS Supercomputing Infrastructure to accelerate research and development in multidisciplinary domains of science and engineering.

This will provide computational power to the user community of IIT Roorkee and neighbouring academic institutions, the institute said.

It is a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The facility was inaugurated on March 7.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development in Advanced Computing(CDAC) to establish a state-of the art supercomputing facility involving made in India components.

“The critical components such as motherboards for servers, Direct Contact Liquid Cooling Data Centres are manufactured in India progressing towards the Government of India initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” IIT Roorkee said.

Addressing the launch event, BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee said, "IIT Roorkee will carry out advanced research and capacity building using this supercomputing infrastructure developed under NSM. I am happy to see that the critical components of PARAM Ganga, such as motherboards for compute nodes and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling Data Centres, are manufactured in India as per the Government of India initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "National Supercomputing Mission was launched in India in 2015 with an objective to establish state-of-the-art facilities to foster advanced research in compute power hungry areas. Under this mission, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC have joined hands to make PARAM Ganga possible. It will provide a big boost to the research activities of IIT Roorkee in many different areas."

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 This Week? Here's What Official Says
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 This Week? Here's What Official Says
IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Government Ink MoU To Develop AIOT System
IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Government Ink MoU To Develop AIOT System
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Delhi Government Honours Schools For Making ‘Holistic Contributions’ To Education Field
Delhi Government Honours Schools For Making ‘Holistic Contributions’ To Education Field
.......................... Advertisement ..........................