  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee In Forefront Of Pursuit Of Research: Lok Sabha Speaker

IIT Roorkee In Forefront Of Pursuit Of Research: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated IIT Roorkee as it celebrated its 175th foundation day on Friday, saying the institution continues to be in the forefront of the pursuit of research.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 5:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee To Celebrate 175th Years Of Foundation Day On November 25
IIT Roorkee To Host 17th Symposium on Earthquake Engineering
IIT Roorkee Director Aligns With NEP Vision 2030 To Develop Hierarchical Intelligent Cyber-Physical Ecosystems
IIT Roorkee Inaugurates 9th International Groundwater Conference 2022 On Subsurface Water Management
IIT Roorkee To Get New Research Centre For Futuristic Defence Technology Requirements
IIT Roorkee Based Startup Wins DRDO's “Dare to Dream 3.0" Contest
IIT Roorkee In Forefront Of Pursuit Of Research: Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Dehradun:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated IIT Roorkee as it celebrated its 175th foundation day on Friday, saying the institution continues to be in the forefront of the pursuit of research. Addressing the function to mark the occasion, Birla acknowledged its valuable contribution to the country and the region. "This institute has unwaveringly aimed at attaining global levels of excellence in education and creating a sustainable and equitable society through innovative research," he said.

"I am sure (Indian Institute of Technology) IIT Roorkee will continue to serve the nation and build competency and recognition for India as a 'vishwaguru'," Lok Sabha Speaker said. Secretary in the Department of Posts Vineet Pandey released a commemorative stamp on the occasion. "I congratulate IIT Roorkee on its 175th year as an institution. It is my honour to release the commemorative stamp in recognition of this significant milestone. I extend my wishes to IIT Roorkee for its continued efforts to become a centre of excellence in research and development," Mr Pandey said.

The celebrations started with flag hoisting and addresses by BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, and its Director KK Pant. Various other programmes were also held by the institute on the occasion. The institute which began its journey in 1847 also showcased a picture gallery of large-size oil paintings of five luminaries who graduated from the institute during the pre-1900 era including Lala Deen Dayal, Sir Ganga Ram, Pandit Shiv Narayan Agnihotri, Mirza Mohd Hadi Ali 'Ruswa' and Raja Jwala Prasad. The event also included a spectacular drone bulb journey of IIT Roorkee from the sky which was visible from every corner of the town.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra To Make Voter Registration Mandatory For Students Above 18 Years Seeking Admission To Colleges
Maharashtra To Make Voter Registration Mandatory For Students Above 18 Years Seeking Admission To Colleges
CAT 2022 On November 27; Tips To Follow At Exam Centre
CAT 2022 On November 27; Tips To Follow At Exam Centre
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality For Mop-Up Round
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality For Mop-Up Round
Delhi University Organises Programme On
Delhi University Organises Programme On "Contribution Of Tribal Heroes In Freedom Struggle"
AEEE 2023 Registration To Begin On November 27; Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern Details
AEEE 2023 Registration To Begin On November 27; Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................