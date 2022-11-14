IIT Roorkee To Host 17th Symposium on Earthquake Engineering

IIT Roorkee will conduct Symposium on Earthquake Engineering from

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started the 17th Edition of the Symposium on Earthquake Engineering (17SEE) from today, November 14. The conference seeks to enhance the understanding of the present status of earthquake engineering in our country. Dr SS Sandhu, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, graced the event as the chief guest. The event will be held till November 17, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr SS Sandhu, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, said, “Events such as the Symposium on Earthquake Engineering help disseminate knowledge and spread awareness of the hazards of earthquakes, and shed light on important issues such as earthquake resilience, safeguarding of buildings and businesses, and associated accomplishments and challenges. I congratulate IIT Roorkee on organizing this event and hope that the institution would continue to work towards spreading information and awareness on this important subject”.

Professor Pankaj Agarwal, Head Earthquake Department and Chairman of the event, said, “The Symposium on Earthquake Engineering seeks to guide future courses of action towards developing earthquake engineering research in the country. Symposiums held earlier have led to the development of and incorporation of earthquake-resistant design features in urban and rural dwellings, initiation in the development and revision of IS codes and exploration of disaster mitigation planning. I am confident that the symposium would continue to guide and shape engineering research and enable solutions that help secure and protect life and property”.

Professor K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said on the occasion, “Earthquakes are natural disasters that may severely damage vulnerable buildings, people and the economy. However, with the help of advanced research and solutions, the damaging effect of earthquakes may be significantly reduced. Multidisciplinary research should be encouraged in order to find a solution to mitigate impact of earthquake. Events such as the Symposium on Earthquake Engineering show how superior research and improved solutions may help safeguard communities and business from natural disasters such as earthquakes. I congratulate Department of Earthquake Engineering on organizing this event and hope that such events would enhance our understanding of natural disasters such as earthquakes”.

Symposium on Earthquake Engineering is a quadrennial event that has been organized since 1959 to bring together Engineers, Geologists, Seismologists and Scientists with the sole purpose of advancing the knowledge of Earthquake Engineering in the country.