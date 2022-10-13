  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022

IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022

The objective of the IIT Roorkee symposium is to create a dialogue among various practitioners and researchers active in the Himalayan region.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 4:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Establishes ‘Rock and Fluid Multi-Physics Laboratory’ To Aid Efforts of Energy Exploration
IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop A Sentiments Analysis Method For Sanskrit Text
IIT Roorkee Researcher Develops Technology To Make Biodegradable Polybags
IIT Roorkee Research Scholar Contributes To NASA’s Artemis Programme
IIT Roorkee Felicitates Dr SSV Ramakumar With Prestigious 'Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021'
IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certification Programme In Cybersecurity
IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022
IIT Roorkee organises symposium on national hazard at the Himalayan region
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has organised a Natural-hazard Symposium for the Indian Himalayas 2022 (NSIH 2022). The symposium was organised under Co-Prepare and by the institute’s Department of Hydrology. The symposium on the theme -- 'Global Change and Impacts in Mountains' aimed to create awareness of multiple research perspectives in the Indian Himalayan region to understand the historic perspective of the experts and how they see future scenarios. The objective of the symposium, as per an IIT Roorkee statement, is to create a dialogue among various practitioners and researchers active in the Himalayan region. The symposium is being held from October 12 to October 13, 2022

Co-PREPARE is a newly established UGC and DAAD-funded project at the department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, and Institute for Environmental Sciences and Geography, University of Potsdam, Germany, focusing on natural hazards in the Indian Himalayan region. Co-PREPARE facilitates cooperation between the IIT Roorkee and the University of Potsdam (UP) to build capacity in joint hazard research by sharing expertise and creating new knowledge together.

Directors of both the institutes, Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT, Roorkee, and Professor Axel Bronstert, Director of the Institute for Environmental Sciences and Geography, University of Potsdam, Germany were present at the conference.

The panel discussions focused on the concurrent and compounding multi-hazards in the Himalayan to highlight the multidisciplinary aspect of the natural-hazard domain and the need for collaborative interdisciplinary efforts.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15;
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15; "Datesheet Is Fake," Says Official
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details
GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................