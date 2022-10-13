IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022

IIT Roorkee organises symposium on national hazard at the Himalayan region

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has organised a Natural-hazard Symposium for the Indian Himalayas 2022 (NSIH 2022). The symposium was organised under Co-Prepare and by the institute’s Department of Hydrology. The symposium on the theme -- 'Global Change and Impacts in Mountains' aimed to create awareness of multiple research perspectives in the Indian Himalayan region to understand the historic perspective of the experts and how they see future scenarios. The objective of the symposium, as per an IIT Roorkee statement, is to create a dialogue among various practitioners and researchers active in the Himalayan region. The symposium is being held from October 12 to October 13, 2022

Co-PREPARE is a newly established UGC and DAAD-funded project at the department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, and Institute for Environmental Sciences and Geography, University of Potsdam, Germany, focusing on natural hazards in the Indian Himalayan region. Co-PREPARE facilitates cooperation between the IIT Roorkee and the University of Potsdam (UP) to build capacity in joint hazard research by sharing expertise and creating new knowledge together.

Directors of both the institutes, Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT, Roorkee, and Professor Axel Bronstert, Director of the Institute for Environmental Sciences and Geography, University of Potsdam, Germany were present at the conference.

The panel discussions focused on the concurrent and compounding multi-hazards in the Himalayan to highlight the multidisciplinary aspect of the natural-hazard domain and the need for collaborative interdisciplinary efforts.