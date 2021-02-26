IIT Roorkee Holds AP Kanvinde Memorial Lecture Series

Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Roorkee organised a discussion on the inaugural edition of the AP Kanvinde Memorial Lecture Series with the help of its Department of Architecture and Planning to honour Late Architect AP Kanvinde. The theme of the session was ‘Architecture in Context’.

The event was attended by Architect Rahul Mehrotra, Professor at Harvard University, USA and Architect Sanjay Kanvinde. Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Gaurav Raheja, Convener, AP Kanvinde Lecture Series and Prof PS Chani had welcomed the speakers.

Architect Rahul Mehrotra, one of the speakers, said, "Architects and discipline must evolve and respond to the context of the current time in tangible terms like the site, climate etc. and even more relevant as intangible terms like lifestyle and culture of people, including the embedded history of the place.”

Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Padma Shri AP Kanvinde was an architect par excellence whose work continues to inspire the present generation of architects. The inaugural lecture by world renowned architect Rahul Mehrotra has set the tone for the subsequent editions of this lecture series."

AP Kanvinde had designed several buildings like Civil & Mechanical Engineering Departments, Khosla International House, Saharanpur, IIT Kanpur, National Council of Applied National Research and Ganga Bhawan for IIT Roorkee in the erstwhile University of Roorkee, National Science Center, New Delhi.The highlight of his designs was a grid of columns to form a matrix giving a structural and spatial dimension. He was awarded IIA Baburao Mhatre Gold Medal and Padma Shri.