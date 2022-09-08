IIT Roorkee Felicitates Dr SSV Ramakumar With Prestigious 'Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021'

Image credit: Careers360 The award was presented to Dr SSV Ramakumar today, September 8.

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) Roorkee celebrates the contribution of Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director, Research and Development and Board member of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, for his excellence in technology innovation in the field of lubricant technology, refinery process research and catalyst development. The award was presented to Dr SSV Ramakumar by Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee on September 8, 2022, at the Senate Hall on the campus.

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA) are given to alumni of the University of Roorkee (UOR) or IIT Roorkee to recognize their outstanding contributions in academic or research excellence, excellence in engineering or technology innovation, excellence in leadership in the government or public sector, excellence in leadership in the private sector, entrepreneurial excellence and excellence in service to the society.

The selection committee consists of five members- Director IIT Roorkee as the chairperson, two persons of eminence (to be nominated by the BOG), DORA IIT Roorkee and one institute chair professor (nominated by Director IIT Roorkee).

When conferring the award, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "It is a pleasure for IIT Roorkee to honour Dr SSV Ramakumar with the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021 in the category of excellence in technology innovation. The distinguished alumnus awards recognise alumni who have been immensely successful in their chosen profession. Such alumni bring glory to the institute and make all of us proud of their success."

While addressing the gathering, Dr SSV Ramakumar, alumnus, IIT Roorkee and currently Director, R and D and Board member of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, said, "I am overwhelmed and humbled on being conferred the Distinguished Alumnus Award by my alma mater IIT Roorkee, and what position I hold today is purely because of the guidance I received from my alma mater. And even after 33 years of being away from the campus I still get nostalgic about my time spent there recollecting the teachings. I again thank the committee and the institute for this prestigious award."