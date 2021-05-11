IIT Roorkee Extends Efforts For Fight Against COVID-19 In Uttarakhand

  • Home
In a bid to fight against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has transferred oxygen cylinders to Civil Hospital and established a COVID-Care centre and a vaccination centre inside the campus.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 11, 2021 11:48 am IST

New Delhi:

In a bid to fight against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has helped the government by transferring oxygen cylinders to Civil Hospital and establishing a COVID-Care centre and a vaccination centre inside the campus. After considering the surge in active COVID-19 cases, IIT Roorkee took this decision to help the government in Uttarakhand.

IIT Roorkee has transferred 14 Oxygen cylinders to Roorkee Civil Hospital. Another set of 51 non-Oxygen cylinders have also been given so that they can be converted into Oxygen cylinders, an official statement said.

“These oxygen cylinders will help tackle oxygen shortage for coronavirus patients. We are indebted to IIT Roorkee for this noble initiative. We hope that the Institute will continue to inspire the youth through its various social initiatives" Dr Sanjay Kansal, Chief Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Roorkee.

A 150-bedded COVID Care Centre has been established at the Ganga Bhawan on the campus whose capacity can also be easily expanded, the IIT Roorkee statement added.

“The sharp spike in coronavirus cases across the country has led to a shortage of beds and oxygen, causing untold hardships to the patients. These initiatives are in line with our commitment to augment the efforts of the government to help our country tide over these unprecedented times," said Professor Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Subhash Chandra Bose Club of the Institute has been made available so that it can be used as a Vaccination Centre for the benefit of the local population outside IIT Roorkee campus, it added.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey) COVID-19 outbreak
