Image credit: IIT Roorkee IIT Roorkee Establishes Ravi Mohan Mangal Institute Chair Professorship

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has established an Institute Chair Professorship in the name of philanthropist Late Ravi Mohan Mangal, on his 83rd birthday. The newly established Chair has been supported by a donation from two IIT Roorkee alumni - Purnima Mangal Parida and Professor Manoranjan Parida -- daughter and son-in-law of Mr Mangal.

During the occasion, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: "It is a happy moment for the Mangal family and us to be in a position to honour a philanthropist and generous person like Mr Ravi Mohan Mangal who was so loving, endearing and enriching. As an educationalist, social worker, philanthropist-all rolled into one, Late Mangal was a multi-faceted personality.”

“The Institute Chair Professorships are highly competitive within three broad disciplines. Until now, four outstanding professors have been conferred with donor-specific Institute Chairs at IIT Roorkee. I would like to thank the Mangal family for taking this initiative and reminiscing about his benevolent journey. His memories and work will stay on through this initiative, and people will continue to remember Mr Mangal even centuries later,” he added.

Apart from Professor Manoranjan Parida and Purnima Parida, the event witnessed the participation of Mr Mangal’s relatives, faculty members, students and alumni of IIT Roorkee.

Presenting the life sketch of Ravi Mohan Mangal, Professor Manoranjan Parida said: “I would like to thank IIT Roorkee for instituting a Chair in the memory of my father-in-law. This occasion is a matter of joy for us. IIT Roorkee was very dear to his heart which he served for 36 years from September 1, 1957 to June 30, 1994. He worked in the Department of Mechanical Engineering from 1957-63 and in the Metallurgical Engineering Department from 1963-1994.”

“Late Mr Mangal was Project Officer of the Adult Education Project. Under his aegis, several NSS camps were organized in villages. He played an important role as Company Commander of Home Guards in maintaining law and order in Roorkee during the 1971 war... He spearheaded the adult education and also primary education in villages and executed several social welfare projects in his personal capacity," Professor Parida added.

Reminiscing about her father, Purnima Parida, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-CBRI said that she doesn't need to remember her father but his contribution in shaping the daily habits of all family members is so deep that they keep him alive in their memories all the time. She recounted several instances of how he always encouraged and brought her up as an independent and empowered person and now she feels so intensely that how lucky she has been being the daughter of Mr Ravi Mohan Mangal, a statement read.