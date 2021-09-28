IIT Roorkee Establishes Mehta Family School Of Data Science And AI

IIT Roorkee has established the Mehta Family School of Data Science and AI

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has established the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA. This school will aim at developing new and skilled manpower in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence. The school will offer Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral Degree programs and is all set to welcome its first cohort of Bachelor's degree students in September 2022. The school will provide dedicated training and certification in the field of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the IIT Roorkee and MFF was signed virtually on September 27 between Prof Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, and Mr Rahul Mehta, Chief Executive Office, Mehta Family Foundation, USA, in the esteemed presence of Prof K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, Prof Sandeep Verma, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research Board. Government of India, and Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee.

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will be established in a new dedicated building at the IIT Roorkee campus. Renowned professors in the field of AI including Prof Ananth Grama, Prof Shankar Subramanium, and Prof Rajesh Gupta will be formulating the school’s curriculum, faculty recruitment, monitoring and will also suggest some new research ideas to the Indian students. These experts will also facilitate MFF’s student scholarships and faculty exchange programs to make this initiative a success.

Addressing the dignitaries at the event, Mr Rahul Mehta, Chief Executive Office, Mehta Family Foundation, USA, said, “AI-driven technologies are rapidly transforming our world. Academic collaborations like this one between International faculty and IIT Roorkee will produce individuals poised to address such ongoing global challenges as climate change, resource sustainability, and security.”

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will also include objectives like supporting the make-in-india and atma nirbhar initiatives of the Indian government by seeding entrepreneurship and startups related to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and creating resource centres for information and knowledge sharing.