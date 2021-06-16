IIT Roorkee Establishes Department Of Design, Launches New Courses

IIT Roorkee launches new Design courses

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has established a new department of Design and launched two new postgraduate programmes – Masters in Design (Industrial Design) and Masters in Innovation Management (MIM) – that will start from 2021-22.

The department would encourage and facilitate interdisciplinary design-focused education, research and entrepreneurial drives, the institute said. “The department would actively strive to act as a bridge between academia....” it added.

“I am happy that our Institute has established a new Department of Design which will immediately start offering M. Des. and MIM programs. In this day and age, innovation lead design drives solutions to problems faced by industries and societies across the globe. The early trends show that both the programs have been warmly received by students from across the country,” said Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee,

Head of the department Prof Inderdeep Singh emphasized the role of innovation and design in the economic growth of a nation.

“Innovation and design play a significant role in determining what and how goods and services are produced and purchased, and the amount that is spent in the production thereof...it is imperative that innovation and design are seen as core values of business and human activity. DOD is committed to inculcate these values in students so that they become outstanding manufacturers, developers, service-providers and entrepreneurs,” Prof Singh said.

More details on the two programmes can be found at iitr.ac.in/admissions/