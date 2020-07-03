  • Home
IIT Roorkee Develops System For Hassle-Free Driving During Fog

The collision of vehicles due to poor visibility caused by fog leads to numerous fatalities annually. IIT Roorkee’s system will aid drivers by providing real-time information and minimize the risks of mishaps.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 3, 2020 6:56 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, or IIT Roorkee, has developed a system to improve driving experience and decrease the risks of accidents in low-visibility scenarios.

The research, published in the IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems, was conducted by a three-member team of IIT Roorkee-- Prof Brajesh Kumar Kaushik, Department of Electronics and Communication, Prof Balasubramanian Raman, Department of Computer Science, and Mr Rahul Kumar, Department of Electronics and Communication, IIT Roorkee.

“The collision of vehicles due to poor visibility caused by fog leads to numerous fatalities annually. This advanced defogging system will aid drivers by providing real-time information and minimize the risks of road and train mishaps due to fog,” added Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The IIT Roorkee team is also working on prototyping and commercialising this technology.

A statement issued by IIT Roorkee said: “The presence of fog decreases the visibility distance exponentially, thus making it one of the most dangerous weather conditions for driving. The drivers tend to overestimate the visibility distance while travelling in fog conditions and drive with excessive speed...every year hundreds of vehicle accidents are reported that claim thousands of lives.”

Prof Kaushik, while describing the objective of developing the system, said: “The objective of this research was to design a system for real-time defogging that produces a clear image stream from the input foggy frames.”

Indian Institutes of Technology
