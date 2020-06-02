  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee Develops Nano-Coating System For Masks And PPEs

IIT Roorkee Develops Nano-Coating System For Masks And PPEs

A team at IIT Roorkee has developed a coating that has been tested and found to effectively kill pathogens within 10-15 minutes. This formulation will be beneficial to frontline medical personnel for coating their existing facemasks and can be scaled up further for coating on their gowns.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 2, 2020 5:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Spring Semester 2019-20: In New Completion Plan, Final Semester Performance Will Not Count
West Bengal Governor Appoints Goutam Chandra As Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University
Over 40,000 Students Participated In IT Skill Development Programme By IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Start-ups
AIIMS Entrance Exams Rescheduled; Exam On June 11
COVID-19: IISC Develops Indigenous Protype to Address Ventilator Shortage
DU Open Book Exam: Delhi University Suggests CSCs As Exam Centres
IIT Roorkee Develops Nano-Coating System For Masks And PPEs
IIT Roorkee Develops Nano-Coating System For Masks And PPEs
New Delhi:

A team of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, or IIT Roorkee, researchers has developed a nano-coating system to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. Face-masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) can be coated with this nano-coating system. The formulation is “beneficial” to frontline medical personnel for coating their existing facemasks and PPEs and can be scaled up further for coating on their gowns.

The IIT Roorkee-developed nano-coating system has been tested to effectively kill pathogens within 10-15 minutes. A statement issued by IIT Roorkee said: “The formulation is highly effective against clinical pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli O157.”

A team led by Prof Naveen K Navani of Department of Biotechnology and Centre of Nanotechnology along with Mr Pardeep Kumar, Dr Arun Beniwal and Mr Ajmal Hussain has developed this nano-coating formulation.

Prof Navani in the IIT Roorkee statement said: “Facemask is a core component of the personal protective equipment (PPE), along with gown, gloves, and eye protection for frontline healthcare personnel.” He further added: “This nano-coating provides an additional layer of protection against pathogens in existing masks and can curb the transmission risk of the disease.”

The nano-coating formulation contains silver nanoparticles and plant-based antimicrobials. These have a “synergistic killing effect” against the pathogens. “The combined effect of more than three antimicrobial compounds was used for the development of formulation which can be coated on any surface. Since the phytochemicals used in the formulation are known to destroy viruses, it has the potential to inhibit the coronavirus too”, added the statement.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institutes of Technology covid update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
High Court Notice To UGC, Delhi University Over Education Of Students With Disabilities
High Court Notice To UGC, Delhi University Over Education Of Students With Disabilities
BSEAP SSC Dates 2020: Andhra Annual Class 10 Exams From July 10
BSEAP SSC Dates 2020: Andhra Annual Class 10 Exams From July 10
JAC 9th Result 2020 Announced: Live Update
JAC 9th Result 2020 Announced: Live Update
UP Board 12th Practical Date Announced: Exams On June 9, 10
UP Board 12th Practical Date Announced: Exams On June 9, 10
From Early Graduation To Flexible Grading - IITs Chalk Out Plan For Graduating Students
From Early Graduation To Flexible Grading - IITs Chalk Out Plan For Graduating Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................