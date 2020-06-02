IIT Roorkee Develops Nano-Coating System For Masks And PPEs

A team of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, or IIT Roorkee, researchers has developed a nano-coating system to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. Face-masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) can be coated with this nano-coating system. The formulation is “beneficial” to frontline medical personnel for coating their existing facemasks and PPEs and can be scaled up further for coating on their gowns.

The IIT Roorkee-developed nano-coating system has been tested to effectively kill pathogens within 10-15 minutes. A statement issued by IIT Roorkee said: “The formulation is highly effective against clinical pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli O157.”

A team led by Prof Naveen K Navani of Department of Biotechnology and Centre of Nanotechnology along with Mr Pardeep Kumar, Dr Arun Beniwal and Mr Ajmal Hussain has developed this nano-coating formulation.

Prof Navani in the IIT Roorkee statement said: “Facemask is a core component of the personal protective equipment (PPE), along with gown, gloves, and eye protection for frontline healthcare personnel.” He further added: “This nano-coating provides an additional layer of protection against pathogens in existing masks and can curb the transmission risk of the disease.”

The nano-coating formulation contains silver nanoparticles and plant-based antimicrobials. These have a “synergistic killing effect” against the pathogens. “The combined effect of more than three antimicrobial compounds was used for the development of formulation which can be coated on any surface. Since the phytochemicals used in the formulation are known to destroy viruses, it has the potential to inhibit the coronavirus too”, added the statement.