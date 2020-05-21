IIT Roorkee, Delhi School Of Economics, IIT Kanpur Teams Win Citibank Hackathon

Team from IIT Roorkee won Citibank Hackathon

Teams from IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, and Delhi School of Economics won big at the second annual Citi Campus Innovation Challenge (CCIC) Hackathon. The winning and runner-up teams received cash prizes, while 19 of the top candidates were provided full-time offers at Citi Solution Centers in Pune and Mumbai.

The CCIC Hackathon saw 1,340 team registrations - 1,204 teams applied from 15 tech institutes while the rest were from seven analytic schools. After the first round of the challenge, which was made up of a coding test, five teams of three members each were shortlisted for the tech and analytics challenges in the finale.

"Technology and analytics are key to solve problems in financial services today, and this hackathon gives us an opportunity to encourage talent and demonstrate to them the scope of their fields within banking. This program also gives Citi a platform on which to interact and identify India's top tech and analytical students," said Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar.

The teams presented their solutions during a day-long virtual finale.

HackerEarth was a partner for this initiative. HackerEarth is a global company that helps large enterprises recruit and evaluate developers based on specific skills through hackathons and coding challenges.

IIT Roorkee' Team Stackoverflow, with team members Anurag Tiwari, Varun Bhandia, and Suraj Kumar, won the tech challenge. Delhi School of Economics' (DSE) Black Pearl, with team members Nishant Kumar, Gunjita Dhingra and Kavya Mittra won the analytics challenge. Each team was awarded a cash prize of INR 600,000.

The runners-up teams from IIT Kanpur and DSE each got a cash prize of INR 300,000. In addition, the top 19 candidates of the challenge will be joining Citi in the second half of the year.