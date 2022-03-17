  • Home
IIT Roorkee Declares Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 Result

The result for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been announced, today March 17.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 7:43 pm IST

JAM 2022 result announced
New Delhi:

The result for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been announced, today March 17. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has administered JAM 2022. Candidates who appeared for JAM 2022 for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc can check the results at jam.iitr.ac.in. JAM 2022 results can be accessed from the candidates’ login window.

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

“JAM 2022 Results are available on Candidate Portal,” a statement on the official website read.

JAM 2022 Result: Direct Link

The computer-based JAM 2022 was held on February 13, 2022.

Earlier today, IIT Roorkee had released the answer keys to JAM 2022 exam question papers. The JAM 2022 answer keys have been released for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in
  2. On the homepage click on the ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys’ link
  3. Click on the answer key link as per your subject
  4. The JAM 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen
  5. Download it for future reference
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes
