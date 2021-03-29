IIT Roorkee Conducts Two-Day Annual Event ‘National Social Summit 2021’

IIT Roorkee hosts National Social Summit 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee conducted a two-day annual event named ‘National Social Summit’ virtually from March 27 to March 28. The event was centered around COVID-19 theme named ‘Envisioning Better Healthcare Evolution’. A number of speakers participated in the event who focused on health care workers and their sense of duty towards maintaining health standards in the society.

There were a number of events included such as personal health workshops, panel discussions, Model United Nations (MUN), case studies, street play, treasure hunts, strat-a-thon, stress management workshops and turn coat.

IIT Roorkee Director, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi opened the event. He said, “The theme is a tribute to healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and all social service warriors, who are battling against COVID-19 for keeping us safe. Through the Social Summit, the NSS team wishes to develop and propose solutions to real-world problems especially related to healthcare”.

The opening ceremony of the event was attended by Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Former Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Roderico Ofrin, WHO representative to India and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi.

The event was organised in collaboration with WHO, country office for India, ICMR and Family Planning Association of India.

Mr Ravi Singh, the Founder, and CEO of the International Humanitarian Organization: Khalsa Aid, attended the valedictory ceremony.