IIT Roorkee Conducts Thematic Workshop-Cum-IIT Registrars Conclave 2022

IIT Roorkee organized a Thematic Workshop-cum-IIT Registrars Conclave 2022 on October 13.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organized a Thematic Workshop-cum-IIT Registrars Conclave-2022 on institutional transformation through improved governance with the integration of technology to celebrate the institution's 175 years of existence. The two-day conclave was inaugurated on October 13 and culminated with a campus tour organized for external participants on October 14. The opening address of the workshop was delivered by the Acting Director, Profesor M L Sharma, IIT Roorkee.

Professor L Prasad from IIM Bangalore and Professor Mona Khare from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration delivered the technical sessions on "Preparing IITs Proactively for the Envisioned Metaverse Future" and "Improving Institutional Productivity and Sustainability" respectively. Registrar IIT Bhilai, IIT Delhi, and IIT Roorkee presented papers on "Effect of Industry 4.0 Technology on Administration", "Institutional Performance Enhancement through Tech-driven Research Support for Administrative Reform Framework, Transformative Laboratory and Research Facility Management," "IIT Roorkee transformation and usage of technology in governance," respectively.

Prashant Garg, Registrar IIT Roorkee, coordinated the event. Finance Officer G K Rastogi, Joint Registrar Shyam Narayan, Deputy Registrar Dr Sheeba Ramola, Deputy Registrar A K Srivastav, Deputy Registrar Sanjeev Kumar Jainth, and Assistant Registrars attended the workshop actively.

Applauding the initiative and the zeal with which significant contributions were made by participants in the workshop, Prashant Garg, Registrar IIT Roorkee, said, "Promoting innovation, greater collaboration, and knowledge management are the three pillars for improved governance. And integration of technology will take us towards the goal. Learning and providing education to the poor and eliminating unwarranted labour will not only make us a just society but will catalyse capacity building."

The workshop also had one session for all IIT Registrars Conclave, which was dedicated to deliberations on various agenda items of common interest, to evolve the solution for better services in their respective IITs.

The valedictory ceremony saw views and opinions shared by all guest participants and speakers. They expressed the need for technology in administration, data and software updating benefits by a dedicated team of cloud computing, transparency, accountability, and decentralization for effective governance. Views on skilling, upskilling, reskilling, and neoskilling were also shared for digital transformation and preparing IITs for the metaverse future.