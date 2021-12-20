IIT Roorkee Conducts Science, Technology Workshop To Promote Career Opportunities

IIT Roorkee conducted a workshop

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee organised a Science and Technology workshop on December 18 and 19 for school students. The two days workshop focused on motivating the school going students to pursue a career in the field of science and technology. The workshop was attended by the 50 students of Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Haryana, along with two teachers.

The workshop was organised under the Vigyan Pradarshani by the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Roorkee to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence.

IIT Roorkee mentioned in a statement, “The workshop is a part of the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative developed by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with the IIT Roorkee. The aim of the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative is to spread the benefits of research beyond the borders of the direct beneficiaries, especially to schools and colleges.”

Professor Pravindra Kumar, Head of the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering briefed school children about 175 yrs old history of IIT Roorkee, explained that science and technology are highly interdisciplinary and in the future, the progress of our country and mankind is in hands of the present generation.

Professor Manish Shrikhande, the Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy IIT Roorkee said, “ The seed of love for the science and technology sown in the mind of children at an early age, results in producing great innovative thinkers in this domain which is a most essential requirement for the progress of the country in the modern time. Such workshops are great means of introducing the children to the wonderful world of science and technology and developing their approach to pursuing a career in this field.”