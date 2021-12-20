  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee Conducts Science, Technology Workshop To Promote Career Opportunities

IIT Roorkee Conducts Science, Technology Workshop To Promote Career Opportunities

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee organised a Science and Technology workshop on December 18 and 19 for school students.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 20, 2021 5:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT-Roorkee Bags First Position In "Most Innovative Institutions" Category By CII
IIT Roorkee Launches Bio-Incubator To Conduct Research, Develop Commercially Viable Products
IIT Roorkee Placement 2021: 13 Students Receive International Offers On First Day
From First Engineering College In British Empire To IIT Roorkee, Institute Completes 175 Years
IIT Roorkee Wins Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge
JAM 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
IIT Roorkee Conducts Science, Technology Workshop To Promote Career Opportunities
IIT Roorkee conducted a workshop
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee organised a Science and Technology workshop on December 18 and 19 for school students. The two days workshop focused on motivating the school going students to pursue a career in the field of science and technology. The workshop was attended by the 50 students of Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Haryana, along with two teachers.

The workshop was organised under the Vigyan Pradarshani by the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Roorkee to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence.

IIT Roorkee mentioned in a statement, “The workshop is a part of the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative developed by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with the IIT Roorkee. The aim of the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative is to spread the benefits of research beyond the borders of the direct beneficiaries, especially to schools and colleges.”

Professor Pravindra Kumar, Head of the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering briefed school children about 175 yrs old history of IIT Roorkee, explained that science and technology are highly interdisciplinary and in the future, the progress of our country and mankind is in hands of the present generation.

Professor Manish Shrikhande, the Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy IIT Roorkee said, “ The seed of love for the science and technology sown in the mind of children at an early age, results in producing great innovative thinkers in this domain which is a most essential requirement for the progress of the country in the modern time. Such workshops are great means of introducing the children to the wonderful world of science and technology and developing their approach to pursuing a career in this field.”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delhi Teachers’ University; Admissions From 2022-23
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delhi Teachers’ University; Admissions From 2022-23
Tamil Nadu Girl Receives US Scholarship Worth Rs Three Crore
Tamil Nadu Girl Receives US Scholarship Worth Rs Three Crore
CBSE Class 12 History Term Paper 2021 LIVE: Exam Ends; Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 History Term Paper 2021 LIVE: Exam Ends; Analysis, Answer Key
Delhi University Entrance Test To Have 2 Parts, Likely After Board Exams: V-C
Delhi University Entrance Test To Have 2 Parts, Likely After Board Exams: V-C
GATE 2022 Examination Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
GATE 2022 Examination Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................