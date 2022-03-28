IIT Roorkee Celebrates 175 Years Of Excellence; Holds Alumni Outreach Activity

IIT Roorkee is celebrating 175 years of imparting technical education

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is celebrating 175 years of excellence. The institute previously Thomason College of Engineering and University of Roorkee, is celebrating 175 years (1847-2022) of imparting technical education and contribution to the development of society. The celebrations which started on November 25, 2021, will continue till November 24, 2022. Marking the celebration, an alumni outreach event was held at Gandhinagar on March 27, 2022.

As part of the celebration, different academic, cultural, sports, outreach activities are being planned by students, faculty, staff and alumni during the year of celebrations.

This was for the first time IIT Roorkee conducted zonal outreach activities, in Ahmedabad (West), Kolkata (East), Delhi NCR, Bengaluru/Hyderabad to facilitate alumnus meet in an attempt to reach out to all alumni and celebrate their achievements and bolster the common bonding.

The event was attended by the esteemed presence of Professor Sudhir Jain, Former Director IIT Gandhinagar and incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University.

In addition, a number of CEOs from many companies, Faculty members from SVNIT, Nirma University, DAIICT, Senior Scientists from ISRO, Inst of Plasma Research, ONGC also graced the event and participated with their spouses.

The event also witnessed a briefing by Professor Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director IIT Roorkee, Professor Partha Roy, Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs IIT Roorkee, Professor Arun Kumar, IIT Roorkee, Mr JC Sethi, History of Roorkee College of Engineering and Film screening, and Dr DR Rajak about IIT Roorkee alumni meet.

While addressing the event, Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, said: “We chose Gandhinagar as our first stop in our plans to celebrate the 175th year of IIT Roorkee in the midst of our alumni. These programs provide us an opportunity to connect with our alumni and share with them all that is happening at IIT Roorkee. We hope to make them feel good that their alma mater is scaling new heights and they can continue to be proud of IIT Roorkee.”

Congratulating the leadership and faculty of IIT Roorkee on its 175th year, Professor Sudhir Jain, former Director IIT Gandhinagar and Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, stressed the importance of the alumni network and said: “IIT Roorkee, as an institution, focuses on governance and building up committed faculty. As Prof. Chaturvedi rightly pointed out, any institute benefits from contributions from its alumni. And it is important that we as alumni make a difference by giving back to the institute in terms of donations."