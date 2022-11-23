IIT Roorkee To Celebrate 175th Years Of Foundation Day On November 25

IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will celebrate its 175th year of Foundation Day on November 25, 2022. The institute will experience a massive gathering of students, alumni, faculty, and staff members on this grand occasion. The event will be graced by the presence of Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, as the chief guest, and Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, as the guest of honour. Other eminent personalities to attend the event includes Vineet Pandey, Secretary (Post). Also Read || IIT Roorkee To Host 17th Symposium on Earthquake Engineering

Apart from the key addresses by the chief guest and the guest of honours, another highlight of the event will be the release of the commemorative coin for Rs 175 and the coffee table book on the 175th Foundation Day celebration event. The celebration will continue with Kavi Sammelan.

Another major highlight of the event will be Startup Expo in which around 50 start-ups will showcase their product and technology in domains including robotics, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and electric vehicles among others. The celebration will conclude with a spectacular drone show of the journey of IIT Roorkee from the sky which will be visible from every house in and around Roorkee city. Also Read || IIT Roorkee Director Aligns With NEP Vision 2030 To Develop Hierarchical Intelligent Cyber-Physical Ecosystems

Along with this, the 175th year of the Foundation Day celebration will also host Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BOG, IIT Roorkee, on a fireside chat show tomorrow, November 24, 2022.