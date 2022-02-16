IIT Roorkee To Begin 2nd Batch Of Supply Chain Management Course For Professionals From Apr 23

Image credit: Shutterstock It is a six month long online certification course for professionals (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, in partnership with professional education firm Imarticus Learning will commence the second batch of the Supply Chain Management course from April 23. It is a six month long online certification course for professionals.

The institute said it has successfully concluded the first batch of the course aimed at “upskilling professionals looking to advance in their careers”.

“To ensure professionals and aspirants are future-ready, Imarticus Learning’s SCM program was created in extensive collaboration with IIT Roorkee. Given that the Supply Chain Management industry is growing exponentially, job opportunities are abundant and the need for qualified professionals equipped to tackle the ever-evolving environment,” the institute said.

The program offers learners hands-on experience with real-world initiatives inspired by top firms across industries. The 6-month online program also allows learners to participate in the three-day campus immersion module to visit the IIT Roorkee campus, it added.

Speaking on this, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, said, “The professional certificate course provides a world-class learning experience that will help them attain a position of their preference while adding value to the ecosystem.”

Prof Rajat Agrawal, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with India’s premier ed-tech platform to impart the skillsets that learners require to succeed in their careers. The Supply Chain Management and Analytics course is a holistically developed program that provides a new-age curriculum with Imarticus Learning’s industry-first approach. With the content curated by industry experts, the course will offer learners a hands-on experience with real-world SCM projects inspired by distinguished organizations across industries.”

Learners enrolled in the first batch came from various industries, including Engineering, Chemistry, Commerce, Arts, and Business Administration, and hail from different cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, etc, with experience level ranging from a year to thirty.

A majority (32 per cent) of the enrolled learners come from the SCM/Logistics sector, while 14 per cent come from the manufacturing industry.