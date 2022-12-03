IIT Roorkee Bags 'The Most Innovative Research Institute Of The Year' Award For Industrial Innovation

IIT Roorkee received 'Most Innovative Research Institute of the Year' award by the CII

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has been awarded "The Most Innovative Research Institute of the Year" by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). IIT Roorkee has bagged this Industrial innovation award for the third year in a row for his outstanding performance in all three pillars of innovation - Disruptive Innovation, Innovation Quotient, and Innovation Realisation.

The Institute has also been awarded 'The Grand Jury'. IIT Roorkee is the category winner for "Innovation Quotient" for its innovations in the field of Energy Storage Devices, Remediation, Technology, and other sectors. IIT Madras also bags the first runner-up position in Most Innovative Institute 2022 category.

As per the release, the IIT Roorkee has developed technologies that are not only low effective but have a more significant societal impact, from which the innovations have contributed to IIT Roorkee being selected for this award includes making biodegradable low-density polyethylene using thermoplastic starch to solve the problem of polybags to make them environmentally friendly; using sodium-ion cells made from earth-abundant material to develop high-performance batteries at low cost, fast charging, safety, and fire prevention; a low-cost recycling process converting waste polyethene packets to paver blocks and wall tiles.

Congratulating the Institute and all the stakeholders, Professor K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: "We are thrilled to receive CII's Industrial Innovation Award for three consecutive years in a row. The Institute is keen on the overall development of the students and imparting the skill of research and entrepreneurship. It also provides an ambiance and ecosystem that inspire students to strive towards innovation in their field of interests continuously. I hope that we continue to achieve such pinnacles of success in all spheres of academics, research and innovation and make our Institute proud."

Thanking CII for this recognition for the third time in a row, Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy), IIT Roorkee, said: "IIT Roorkee is honored to be awarded the prestigious CII Award. The extraordinary efforts towards innovation by our faculty members, students, and staff have led to this recognition. IIT Roorkee will continue to provide an enabling environment to sustain and boost such efforts."

Moreover, IIT Roorkee is supporting 130+ startups by TIDES (Technology Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Society) & I-Hub Divyasampark. Both units facilitate the incubation of new enterprises with innovative technologies by admitting them to their Incubation Centre and providing physical, technical, financial, and networking support and services.