IIT-Roorkee Bags First Position In "Most Innovative Institutions" Category By CII

Image credit: iitr.ac.in IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) has been awarded the top position under the most innovative research institutions category by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The institute was selected for the award for the following innovations- Visco-elastic Energy Dissipating Link Elements for Earthquake resistant housing construction, Nitrogen-Doped Reduced Graphene Oxide (N-rGO) for High-Performance Supercapacitor, Nitrogen-Doped Reduced Graphene Oxide (N-rGO) for High-Performance Supercapacitor. The second and third positions were received by IIT Madras and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad (INCOIS), respectively.

Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said, "We are delighted to be recognized by CII's Industrial Innovation Award for two years in a row. IIT Roorkee provides an ambience and ecosystem which inspires its students and faculty to focus on industrial innovation, in addition to academic research. The mindset of the Institute and the facilities available in the campus provide a smooth ride from ideation to creation. This award reinforces our belief that we are on the right path, and we need to continue to nurture the best practices we have in this space." Last year, the institute also clinched the 'the most innovative institute of the year' award.

Srivari Chandrashekhar, Secretary, DST, Government of India said that India is still is an agriculture country and 65 per cent of total Indian population depend upon agriculture sector, hence the country need to bring innovative solutions to uplift the sector for better life and health of the people. "For innovations to be successful, industry has to handhold and nurture innovation so that innovations become translatable," he added.

The awards were announced in the presence of Srivari Chandrashekhar, Secretary, DST, Government of India and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Past President, CII and Chairman, CII Industrial Innovation Awards. The awards are based on both the institute's innovation ecosystem and actual innovations produced by the institute.

For details on CII Industrial Innovation Awards, visit the website- innovationawards.ciiinnovation.in/research.