  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT-Roorkee Bags First Position In "Most Innovative Institutions" Category By CII

IIT-Roorkee Bags First Position In "Most Innovative Institutions" Category By CII

Last year, IIT Roorkee also clinched the 'the most innovative institute of the year' award

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 10:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Launches Bio-Incubator To Conduct Research, Develop Commercially Viable Products
IIT Roorkee Placement 2021: 13 Students Receive International Offers On First Day
From First Engineering College In British Empire To IIT Roorkee, Institute Completes 175 Years
IIT Roorkee Wins Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge
JAM 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
IIT Roorkee Establishes Mehta Family School Of Data Science And AI
IIT-Roorkee Bags First Position In
IIT Roorkee
Image credit: iitr.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) has been awarded the top position under the most innovative research institutions category by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The institute was selected for the award for the following innovations- Visco-elastic Energy Dissipating Link Elements for Earthquake resistant housing construction, Nitrogen-Doped Reduced Graphene Oxide (N-rGO) for High-Performance Supercapacitor, Nitrogen-Doped Reduced Graphene Oxide (N-rGO) for High-Performance Supercapacitor. The second and third positions were received by IIT Madras and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad (INCOIS), respectively.

Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said, "We are delighted to be recognized by CII's Industrial Innovation Award for two years in a row. IIT Roorkee provides an ambience and ecosystem which inspires its students and faculty to focus on industrial innovation, in addition to academic research. The mindset of the Institute and the facilities available in the campus provide a smooth ride from ideation to creation. This award reinforces our belief that we are on the right path, and we need to continue to nurture the best practices we have in this space." Last year, the institute also clinched the 'the most innovative institute of the year' award.

Srivari Chandrashekhar, Secretary, DST, Government of India said that India is still is an agriculture country and 65 per cent of total Indian population depend upon agriculture sector, hence the country need to bring innovative solutions to uplift the sector for better life and health of the people. "For innovations to be successful, industry has to handhold and nurture innovation so that innovations become translatable," he added.

The awards were announced in the presence of Srivari Chandrashekhar, Secretary, DST, Government of India and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Past President, CII and Chairman, CII Industrial Innovation Awards. The awards are based on both the institute's innovation ecosystem and actual innovations produced by the institute.

For details on CII Industrial Innovation Awards, visit the website- innovationawards.ciiinnovation.in/research.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Gandhinagar's 'Camp CogSci' Aims To Explore Career Prospectus In Cognitive Science
IIT Gandhinagar's 'Camp CogSci' Aims To Explore Career Prospectus In Cognitive Science
High Court Asks Centre, Jamia To Respond To Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professors As Member Of NCMEI
High Court Asks Centre, Jamia To Respond To Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professors As Member Of NCMEI
MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Direct Link
MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Direct Link
Greater Tech Use Can Help Achieve 50% GER In Higher Education: AICTE Chairman
Greater Tech Use Can Help Achieve 50% GER In Higher Education: AICTE Chairman
IIT-Bhubaneswar Researchers Develop Ultra-Low-Power IC For Biomedical Data Transmission
IIT-Bhubaneswar Researchers Develop Ultra-Low-Power IC For Biomedical Data Transmission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................