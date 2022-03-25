IIT Roorkee’s Annual Technical Fest Cognizance 2022 Begins

Image credit: iitr.ac.in IT Roorkee’s annual tech fest 'Cognizance 2022' begins

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is hosting its annual technical festival — Cognizance 2022. The technical fest is being organised in hybrid mode, and offers a plethora of events, the IIT Roorkee said in a statement. The theme of the Cognizance 2022 is ‘Unravelling Enigmas’ which aims to unwind mysterious theories like quantum entanglement.

The first day of the Cognizance 2022 ended with gripping events like DesignX, Quizzotica, SCYTHE CTF, and other departmental events. The events had the grand prize of Rs 1,65,000 for the winners of DesignX a UI/UX design competition in which participants had to design a supper app, SCYTHE CTF, an ethical hacking competition with prizes worth Rs 1,75,000 while departmental events of electrical and computer science with prizes worth Rs 15,000 each, the IIT Roorkee said.

It also witnessed some great workshops on Deep Learning by Maths work, Robotics Process Automation by UiPath Academic Alliance, and other interesting topics like cryptocurrency and cybersecurity. The event had witnessed various guest lectures by Mr Mohit Saxena (Co-Founder @InMobi), Mr Harjeet Khanduja (Vice president HR Reliance JIO), Mr Sandeep Jain (Founder at GeeksforGeeks), Dr Heidi B Hammel (Vice President for Science at AURA).

Cognizance 2022 is a 3-day technical extravaganza hosting events like CTF (Cyber Security) Innovation Conclave (Innowave, Pedalthon, Agrone), which aims to present a technically feasible model to an existing issue in the society, several gaming events, quizzes, marketing, and business strategy events along with case studies.

The fest will witness more than 26 events 15 workshops and will have 6 Guest lectures and four exhibitions. The students will be participating in the technical fest from over 3000 colleges.