IIT Roorkee Announces Online Programmes In AI, Machine Learning And Data Science

The two programmes will be launched on Coursera in early 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 5:19 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

IIT Roorkee Announces Online Programmes In AI, Machine Learning
Image credit: IIT Roorkee
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, or IIT Roorkee, has announced two online certificate programmes -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, and Data Science -- in partnership with Coursera. IIT Roorkee will launch both these programs on Coursera in early 2021.

The six-month certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will consist of video lectures, hands-on learning opportunities, team projects, tutorials, and workshops, an official statement said.

“In addition to providing the coding knowledge and mathematics necessary for building AI and ML expertise, the program will also teach classical ML techniques and provide hands-on programming experience with Tensorflow for model building, robust ML production, and powerful experimentation, the statement added.

The certificate program in Data Science will help learners to develop Python and SQL programming skills necessary for a career in data analytics and provide knowledge on machine learning algorithms. No prior knowledge of coding in Python, R, or SQL is required to apply for the programme, IIT Roorkee said.

“We are delighted to partner with Coursera to help fulfill the goal of inclusive education of the New Education Policy. Further, this partnership will help us reach out to a global audience of students and professionals aspiring for quality teaching in these sought-after areas,” Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said in a statement.

Apart from IIT Roorkee, 150 top universities around the world, including Yale University, Stanford and Imperial College of London offer programmes on Coursera.

