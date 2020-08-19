IIT Roorkee And BIS Tie Up To Cooperate In Standardisation And Conformity Assessment

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has signed an agreement with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for collaboration in areas of standardization and conformity assessment “based on equality and reciprocity”.

IIT Roorkee and BIS, as per the agreement, will collaborate in several fields including civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, development and management of water resources and renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology biomaterials.

To achieve the objectives of the agreement, IIT Roorkee and BIS will participate in standardization activity through technical committees of BIS at the national and the international levels, undertake research and development projects related to standardisation and conformity assessment, organise seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures and exchange publications and other literature of common interest related to the collaboration.

BIS will also support IIT Roorkee financially to establish a chair in the field of standardisation and conformity assessment at the institute.

An IIT Roorkee statement issued said: “The ownership of intellectual property such as confidential information, know-how, patents, shall be vested with the entity responsible for its development.” It further added: “Both parties will be entitled to joint ownership in case the property is developed jointly.”

The agreement, as per the statement, will be amended later for costs and revenue sharing in respect of filing, prosecution, marketing and commercialisation of such jointly owned Intellectual Property.

The Director of IIT Roorkee Professor in the statement said: “We are happy to collaborate with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and contribute to the country's endeavour to ensure adequate standardization and conformity assessment.”

“We will also explore how students can be made more aware of national and international standards in different engineering disciplines,” the director further added.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, expressing his enthusiasm said: “...We are excited to partner in their [IIT Roorkee’s] journey to move a step ahead so as to benefit national standardization. We are also eager to join hands in promoting standards and their integration with curriculum.”