IIT Roorkee Alumnus Wins Zinnov Award For Contribution To Artificial Intelligence

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Aug 3, 2020 5:02 pm IST

Roorkee:

Dr Sunil Kumar Vuppala, an IIT Roorkee alumnus, has won the Zinnov Award 2020 for his contribution to the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics. The objective of the award is to recognize the contribution of individuals as well as organizations that have enabled business continuity driven innovation along with diversity.

Dr Vuppala, from the 2004 batch of IIT Roorkee’s Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, is currently serving as Director - Data Science, Ericsson, and Co-chair, Industry Engagement, IEEE Bangalore Section.

He has been conferred the award in the Technical Role Model-Emerging Technology - AI and Big data analytics award category in a virtual ceremony on July 31, 2020.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to Dr Vuppala for winning this prestigious award. It is a proud moment for IIT Roorkee. His achievement will inspire other alumni as well as current students,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

“I am elated to receive the award. I would like to thank my family, my alma mater- IIT Roorkee, and well-wishers for their support and guidance,” said Dr Vuppala.

“The tech-driven education at IIT Roorkee laid the foundation for my strong fundamentals in the emerging technologies domain. Equally relevant is the role of the faculty at IIT Roorkee, who has been a constant pillar of support,” he added.

Other notable recipients of the 2020 awards included Manish Bhide Chief Architect, IBM Watson OpenScale, and Shibi Panikkar Distinguished Engineer from Dell Technologies.

This was the 11th edition of the annual awards that witnessed participation from over 600 plus companies in 10 plus countries.

In the past 11 years, Zinnov Confluence Series has honoured numerous individuals as well as entities for their contribution to global technology and for making a difference in the global ecosystem.

A technology thought leadership summit, Zinnov Awards, has become synonymous with change in the Global R&D and Product Development space.

