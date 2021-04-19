IIT Roorkee Advises Students, Staff In Non-Containment Hostels To Return Home

IIT Roorkee advises students, staff to return home

Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Roorkee has advised its students and staff members living in non-containment hostels to return home amid rising COVID-19 cases within the campus. The non-infected staff and students have been asked to vacate the hostel by April 21 and return to their hometown.

The institute has made arrangements for in-house RT-PCR tests, which is the name of COVID test for its students and staff living in states which have mandated a negative report before entering their borders.

“The students whose states require an RT-PCR report for entry are being tested today and their reports will be made available by tomorrow”, said IIT Roorkee.

The Dean of students’ welfare has also issued a support letter to the students to facilitate their travel to their homes.

Earlier on April 9, 90 IIT Roorkee students had tested positive for COVID-19 which led to 5 hostels including Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan, and Vigyan Kunj getting sealed and turned into containment zones.