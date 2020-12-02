IIT Placements 2020: Around 1,000 Jobs Offered On First Day

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) began the placement process for students graduating in 2021 on December 1 and despite the changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of offers has significantly increased at several IITs. The placement session this year has started in virtual mode due to the restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several IITs, including IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi, have seen large numbers of offers made.

IIT Roorkee students received 272 placement offers by the first day. Amazon, Jaguar Land Rover, JPMorgan Chase and Co, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft are among the companies to made offers on the first day. Out of the 272 job offers, 153 were made during the pre-placement session. In the last academic session, Rs 60 lakh was the highest domestic package offered which has increased to Rs 80 lakh this year.

IIT Bombay, where 18 companies participated in the placement drive, several students have received offers on day-one. The highest number of offers were made by Microsoft, Google, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Apple, Bain and Company, and international offers were made by Optiver. Around 153 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO’s) have been accepted by students.

At IIT Madras a total of 123 offers were made by 22 companies covering 43 job profiles in the first session on December 1. Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, ISRO, Alphonso, and Qualcomm were among the top recruiters who made the offers.

Over 300 national and international organisations offering more than 500 job profiles across multiple sectors have registered for hiring IIT Delhi students. Over 300 placement offers, including pre-placement offers, were received by the IIT Delhi students at the end of the first day. As per an IIT Delhi statement, top recruiters of the institute on December 1 in terms of the number of students recruited, included Microsoft, Intel, and Goldman Sachs.

At IIT Kharagpur, 30 companies are participating and over 130 placement offers have been extended to the final year students. In addition to the domestic firms, International firms- TSMC, Sony-Japan and Cohesity US offered jobs as well.