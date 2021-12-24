Image credit: PTI/ shutterstock.com IIT Placements 2021

IIT Placement: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are India’s top notch education institutes for engineering courses due to their quality education and captivating placement statistics. This year, IITs placement was a record-setter and students were offered jobs in various leading companies like Uber, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group. Amid pandemic, the IITs witnessed a huge spike in placement offers. Some IITs received a package above Rs 2.1 crore per annum, while some witnessed sharp increase in job offers compared to last year.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Engineering aspirants who aim at getting admission to IIT in 2022 and are preparing for JEE Mains 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 can check the placements data of some IITs recorded this year.

IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi placement 2021 was very successful as the institute witnessed over 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received and over 35 per cent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies as compared to last year. The students bagged over 400 placement offers including pre-placement offers which is highest in the past 5 years. Around 60 offers made to students on the first day of the placement drive were above Rs 1 crore.

IIT Delhi Placement

IIT Kharagpur Placement 2021

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur this year recorded the highest placement offers in the history of IITs with the maximum packages being in the range of Rs 2-2.40 crore per annum. IIT-Kharagpur recorded over 1,100 placement offers. Two bigger offers were made by two lead recruiters with packages at Rs 2-2.4 crore per annum. More than 20 offers in the scale of Rs 1 crore were received.

IIT Bombay Placement 2021

A total of 1,382 job offers were accepted in the phase-1 placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay), which was recorded an "all-time high". The phase-1 placement process was concluded on December 18, and the institute has secured 1,382 selections so far (including pre-placement offers) from 315 companies. This year, the institute has bagged the highest international offer above Rs 2.1 crores (USD 2.87 lakh) per annum, and the domestic package above Rs 1 crore

The other companies in the domestic domain which offered good packages were-- Millennium Rs 62 lakhs, WorldQuant- Rs 51.71 lakhs, Blackstone- Rs 46.62 lakhs per annum.

IIT Bombay Placement

IIT BHU Placement 2021

On the first day of IIT BHU placement drive, US-based company Uber offered placement to five students in which one student was offered a package of Rs 2.05 crore.

Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director IIT (BHU) Varanasi, “Domestic and Global firms find IIT (BHU) Varanasi students very technically sound, innovative thinkers, team players and well-rounded personality. For many years, top firms have offered the best pay packages to our graduates and this year is no different with firms like Uber, Google, Microsoft offering packages equivalent to 2.00 CR INR. It is a sheer privilege to know that companies of such stature are identifying the talent at our campus and trusting them to take the baton forward. IIT (BHU) Varanasi students have always striven hard to drive success wherever they have been placed.”

IIT Madras Placement 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has recorded a historic high in job offers, around 73 per cent of students who opted for campus placements during 2021-22 have received job offers at the end of phase 1 concluded on December 10. As many as 1,085 offers were made by a total of 226 companies during phase 1 of campus placements, this includes 45 international offers from 14 companies. Further, 62 startup companies made 186 offers during the placement season. Sector-wise, Core Engineering and Technology has recorded the highest placement offers (42 per cent), followed by Data Science and Analytics (19 per cent) and Information Technology and Software Development (18 per cent).

Combined with the 231 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), the total number of job offers stands at 1,316 at the end of Phase I. A total of 1,500 students registered for the placement rounds, the release mentioned.

IIT Madras Placement

IIT Patna Placement 2021

IIT Patna’s placement drive in 2021 is a great success as the institute received 162.50 per cent in job offers as compared to 2020. Last year, 96 offers were made to the students.

In the first phase of the annual placement, students received 252 offers. The highest domestic package of Rs 61.3 lakh per annum is offered to 9 students each from the firm Oracle, and highest international package offered is Rs 47.9 lakh to three students from Accenture Japan.

IIT Kanpur Placement 2021

IIT Kanpur received a total of 1,300 offers out of which 1,100 were accepted. The highest international offer is USD 287,550 (over Rs 2 crore) and Rs 1.2 crore for domestic, the institute said. In total, students have received 49 offers above Rs 1 crore, it added. “The institute received an impressive 47 international offers at the end of Phase I. It sees a big jump of 150% as compared to last year when total of 19 international offers were received,” an official statement said.

IIT Bhubaneswar Placement 2021

IIT Bhubaneswar placement 2021 witnessed a “record-rising” trend. More than 55 per cent of BTech students were placed in the first 3 days and of them, 85 per cent of students were CSE, BTech students.

The institute had such large number of offers in just 3 days of the opening season. Some of the blue-chip companies ranging from Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, Paytm, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Tata Steel, Unacademy, Samsung RI, Mathworks

Here are the updates from other IITs:

IIT Guwahati Placement 2021

IIT Guwahati witnessed an increase of 50.14 per cent in offers. The highest domestic package has been 1.2 crore which is 70 per cent higher than the previous year.

IIT Roorkee Placement 2021

IIT Guwahati students received 437 offers including PPOs on the first day of the placement drive. As per the data shared by the institute, one student received 2.15 crore international salary; three students received 1.30 crore to 1.8 crore domestic salary, 11 students received more than 1 crore package and 13 students were offered international offers.

IIT Roorkee Placement

IIT Mandi Placement 2021

IIT Mandi witnessed a rise in average salary by 13 per cent, median salary by 16 per cent and maximum salary by nine per cent as compared to last year. In the first phase of placement, 166 offers have been made and 137 students got selected.

IIT Jodhpur Placement 2021

In IIT Jodhpur’s first phase of placement, 128 students got placed. In 2020, 135 students got placed during the entire academic year. The institute also witnessed an increase in the average salary being offered to the BTech students as well. As compared to Rs 1436 LPA during 2020-2021, an average salary of Rs 24.38 LPA is being offered during this placement drive.