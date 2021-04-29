IIT PhD Admission 2021: Check Last Date, Other Details For Research Programmes

Image credit: Shutterstock PhD admission 2021: Deadline, eligibility for admission to different IITs (representational photo)

Admission to PhD programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is on and will continue till early May at most IITs. Registration for PhD, direct PhD programmes at IIT Madras will end tomorrow, April 30. The last date to apply for IIT Jammu Phd admission is May 15. Several IITs, including IIT Delhi and IIT Jodhpur, have extended their application deadlines. Each IIT has its own criteria for admitting students. Here is an institute-wise list of the admission details, including last date and direct links to apply.

IIT Madras PhD Admission 2021

While registration for Interdisciplinary Research Programme (IDRP) admission at IIT Madras has been closed, the application window for admission to PhD, MS, direct PhD programmes for the July 2021 session closes tomorrow, April 30. Candidates who have completed their UG, PG programmes can apply for admission as per eligibility. “Candidates who are in their final semester or year of their UG or PG degree may also apply now against admission to MS, PhD or direct PhD programme for JULY 2021 admission,” the institute said.

IIT Jammu PhD Admission 2021

IIT Jammu PhD admission registration will end on May 15. The institute offers PhD programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.

IIT Delhi PhD Admission 2021

IIT Delhi has extended the last date to apply for PhD admission till April 30. Fifteen departments of the institute will offer PhD programmes in the 2021-22 academic session – Applied Mechanics, Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Design, Electrical Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, Mathematics, Materials Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Textile and Fibre Engineering.

“Admission to PhD, MTech and MS (Research) can be on full-time and part-time basis, depending upon availability of seats,” an official statement said.

IIT Palakkad PhD Admission 2021

Registration for IIT Palakkad PhD and MS admission will end on May 4. The application forms are available at resap.iitpkd.ac.in. The institute offers PhD in the following areas: Intelligent Collaborative Systems, Chemistry, Intelligent Collaborative Systems, Intelligent Collaborative Systems, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics, and Humanities and Social Sciences.

IIT Jodhpur PhD Admission 2021

IIT Jodhpur has extended the application deadline for MTech and MTech-PhD dual degree programmes till May 4. Eight departments of IIT Jodhpur – Bioscience and Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Civil and Infrastructure Engineering will offer these programmes.

IIT Bhilai PhD Admission 2021

IIT Bhilai has invited applications for admissions to the PhD programmes in various disciplines for the session starting from July 2021. The last date for submitting forms is May 5. Eligibility, other information are available at iitbhilai.ac.in.

IIT Indore PhD Admission 2021

The Discipline of Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Engineering, IIT Indore has opened the admission window for MS (Research) and MS (Research) + PhD dual degree in Space Sciences and Engineering. A four-year bachelor’s degree (BE or B Tech), or a two years or five years integrated master’s degree (MSc or MTech or ME) with first-class or first division in Physics, Applied Physics, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Space Science and Engineering, Earth and Atmospheric Science and Engineering, Remote Sensing, Engineering Physics, Aerospace Engineering, Aeronautics, Electronics and Communications Engineering, or Electrical Engineering is required.

