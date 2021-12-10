IIT-Patna Witnesses 162.50% Increase In Placement Offers Compared To Last Year

Image credit: shutterstock.com Students have received 252 offers from various top companies of national and international repute

IIT-Patna Placement 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Patna) witnessed record placements for the 2022 graduating batch with an increase of 162.50 per cent in job offers as compared to 2020. Last year, 96 offers were made to the student.

In phase one of the annual placement season, students have received 252 offers from various top companies of national and international repute for multiple roles. "We have seen a significant jump in pre placement offers extended to the graduation students of BTech and MTech. In 2021 IIT Patna has received 37 PPOs (pre placement offers), while it was 24 in 2020, which is 54.16 per cent higher in comparison to the previous session. Surge in PPOs is the testimony of our students' resilience and commitment during summer internships," said Prof Jose V Parambil, Professor In charge Training and Placement.

According to IIT Patna, the highest domestic package of Rs 61.3 lakh per annum is offered to 9 students each from the firm Oracle, and highest international package offered is Rs 47.9 lakh to three students from Accenture Japan. "Other highest domestic packages include Atlassian offering Rs 57.4 LPA to 6 students, MTX offering INR 51.10 LPA to one student, Adobe India offering Rs 48 LPA to 9 students, Google India offering Rs 46.5 LPA to 10 students for the SWE role," the release mentioned.

Till December first week, a total of 87 companies belonging to Software and IT, Finance and Banking, Analytics and Consulting, Core Engineering, E-commerce, Automobile, Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Health care have recruited students for various profiles. Over 30 new companies have participated in the campus recruitment for the first time with Zomato, Plutus Research, Oyo Rooms, Texas Instruments, Housing.com, Tata Electronics, Netapp, Unacademy, Searce, Flipkart, Qualcomm, Paytm, Tata Digital, Sterlite Technologies being the few of them.

So far, over 78 per cent of BTech and 40 per cent of MTech students have been placed. "In BTech, the department of Computer Science and Engineering topped in the list with 96% placements followed by Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering," it added.