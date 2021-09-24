IIT Patna Students Receive 34 Pre-Placement Offers, Highest Salary Package Of Rs 54.5 Lakh

Students of IIT Patna have received 34 Pre-Placement Offers

During the placement drive at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna, students of the BTech batch have bagged 34 pre-placement offers as compared to 19 last year, recording a significant rise of 78.94 per cent in PPOs for the academic year 2021-22. The companies from various sectors such as IT, Finance, Management and Consultancy, Core, Analytics, etc. have extended Pre-Placement offers in different domains to the students of the 2022 graduating batch at IIT Patna.

The maximum pay package of the PPO offers was 54.5 lakhs while other top offers varied between 25 to 53 lakhs. The average package of the PPOs received so far is around 24 lakhs per annum.

Google has offered a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) to 6 students from the 2022 graduating batch of IIT Patna. Adobe, Gojek, Media.net, and Morgan Stanley have offered PPOs to one student each.

Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California has also offered Pre-placement offers to two students. The investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has extended PPO to three students.

The insurance and healthcare firm Optum has offered PPO to seven students, Samsung Research Bangalore to three students, and Publicis Sapient has offered to three students.

The other major firms that have extended PPOs include Innovaccer, Mathswork, Intuit, and Expedia.

Many students of IIT Patna who have done internships this summer (May’21 – July ’21) have received Pre-Placement Offers based on their showcase of skills and hard work throughout the program, read the official statement from IIT Patna.

The students have done their internship in remote mode due to pandemic-induced lockdown across the country and the interview process was held online, IIT Patna said.

Kripa Shankar, Training and Placement Officer, IIT Patna said: “Institute is still awaiting PPOs of many more students and numbers will improve, added Dr. Jose V Parambil, Professor-In-charge Training, and Placement, IIT Patna. The full-time hiring of the 2022 graduating batch will pick up the pace from the month of October 2021. This year also the entire placement processes including PPT, Online Test and interviews will be held in virtual mode.”