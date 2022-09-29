IIT Patna Students' Pre-Placement Offers Witness Increase; Maximum Salary Package Of Rs 82.05 Lakh

Image credit: IIT Patna IIT Patna witnesses rise in PPO this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna’s 61 students of BTech 2023 batch have received pre-placement offers so far this year from 22 companies for different job profiles. As per an IIT Patna statement, in this session, the institute has seen a growth of 74 per cent in terms of number of PPOs as compared to 2021-2022 batch and about 16.70 per cent growth in terms of average pay packages. An average offer of about Rs 24 lakh was received last year in IIT Patna, while this year the average offer has increased to Rs 28.50 lakh.

So far this session, 61 students have received PPOs from 22 companies for different job profiles. Google (9 offers for SWE interns), Samsung (10 offers) and Service Now (6 offers) are among the top recruiters, the IIT Patna statement added. Twilio and Adobe are also on the list, along with four PPOs for software interns. Amazon has also given four pre-placement offers to the BTech 2023 batch students of IIT Patna.

ALSO READ || IIT Patna Placement 2022: Highest CTC At Rs 61.30 Lakh Per Annum; 72.38 Per Cent Increase In Job Offers

The maximum salary package so far this season has been Rs 82.05 lakh. Subsequently, various MNCs have offered salary packages of Rs 61.05 lakh and Rs 57.75 lakh to BTech students for the software development engineer roles.

Atlassian, Uber, Flipkart, Indeed, SMS Datatech, Arista Networks, American Express, Publicis Sapient, Perceptive Analytics, Accenture India, Bloomberg and DirectI are among the companies that offered pre-placement offers to IIT Patna BTech 2023 batch.