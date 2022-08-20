IIT Patna Starts Six New Undergraduate Programmes In Compliance To NEP 2020

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna will start six unique academic programmes in compliance to National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 framework. The new programmes include three courses in the Computer Science stream and three courses in the Business Management stream. The 3-year UG programs are designed to meet the aspirations of Class 12 pass outs who have dreamed of IIT quality education.

Candidates can apply for admission to Computer Science programmes on the basis of valid scores in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE), State level entrance and IITP-SAT.

Moreover, the 3-year UG programmes in Business Management are designed to meet the professional body framework course structure requirement like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

In the initial phase of start, the following Undergraduate hybrid programmes are open for admission

Stream Programme Name Computer Science BSc (Honours): Computer Science and Data Analytics (CSDA) BSc (Honours): Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity (AICS) BSc (Honours): Mathematics and Computer Science (MCS) Business Management BSc (Honours): Accounting and Financial Management (AFM) BSc (Honours): Business Management and Analytics (BMA) Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA)

IIT Patna New Programme Fees

The semester fee for the Computer Science programme and Management programme will be Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

IIT Patna will enroll 250 students in each programme, making the total admissions to 1500 students. On successful completion of the 3-year degree program, the candidates will be awarded IITP alumni status. Moreover, students will have the option of multi-stage entry and exit, scope exists at each year with an opportunity to re-enter later with a credit bank facility.

"The motivation for starting such programme lies in the rapid growth in digital technology worldwide such as; Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and many more opening the doors with huge and diverse career opportunities. Each of the 3-year UG programmes is designed to impart skill in demand by industry and employers worldwide," IIT Patna said in a release.

