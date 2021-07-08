  • Home
IIT Patna: Placement Percentage Increases; 223 Job Offers Made Amid Covid

IIT Patna Placement: This year, the institute has seen an increase in diversity hiring with many companies adopting diversity hiring processes for female and physically disabled candidates.

Updated: Jul 8, 2021 8:41 pm IST

IIT Patna sees record placement this year
Image credit: IIT Patna
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) 2020-21 students have received 223 job offers, improving from last year’s 202, despite the impact of the ongoing Covid pandemic. The number of offers in this session is the highest, an IIT Patna statement said.

The internship season, the IIT Patna statement added, is still ongoing and the numbers are expected to rise further.

IIT Patna, the official statement said, witnessed more than 50 new recruiters for the current ongoing placement session from various domains including consulting, analytics, e-Commerce, IT and software.

The highest package offered this year is Rs 54.57 lakh per annum and Rs 52.50 lakh per annum for BTech and MTech students respectively. The maximum number of placements was done under the information technology (IT) sector followed by the core sector, the IIT statement said. The jobs were mainly given in the areas of software engineering, technology consulting, analytics, research and development, graduate engineering trainee, data engineering, and associate engineering.

Many companies have also converted the interns into full-time employees. The institute saw a 45 percent rise in internship offers, or pre-placement offers (PPOs). 83 BTech students have received internship offers on-campus as compared to 57 at the end of the previous season, an increase of 45 per cent. Recruiters for internships included DE Shaw, Codenation, Google India, Commvault, Goldman Sachs,Intel, iRage Capital, Newzera, Samsung Bangalore and Media.net.

This year, the institute has seen an increase in diversity hiring with many companies adopting diversity hiring processes for female and physically disabled candidates. Companies including Salesforce, Nvidia and Intuit have conducted diversity hiring.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
