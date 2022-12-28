IIT Patna Placement 2022: Students Receive Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 82.05 Lakhs In Phase 1

IIT Patna Placement 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has witnessed a "record-rising" trend in the ongoing phase 1 placement season. The undergraduate students have received 22 international offers this year. A total of 281 offers from various top companies of national and international repute for multiple roles were made, out of which 250 offers are unique in nature.

In 2022, IIT Patna received 72 pre-placement offers (PPOs), while it was 50 in 2021, which is 44 per cent higher in comparison to the previous session. The surge in PPOs is a testimony to the resilience and commitment of our students during the summer internship, Kripa Shankar Singh, Training and Placement Officer, IIT Patna said.

Also Read || IIT Kanpur Placement 2022-23: Receives Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 1.9 Crore In Phase 1

A total of 95 companies belonging to Software and IT, Finance and Banking, Analytics and Consulting, Core Engineering, E-commerce, Automobile, Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Health care have recruited students for various profiles from IIT Patna till December 2022.

Some of the top recruiters which participated in the placement drive this year include Google, Atlassian, DE Shaw, Adobe, Arista Network, Sprinklr, Texas Instrument, Amazon, Oracle, Rakuten Mobile, Intuit and others. This season more than 20 new companies have participated in the campus recruitment for the first time with Denso Corporation, Edfora, 26 Miles Capital, Titan-DirectI, Javis.ai, WDC, EXL Service, C-Dot being a few of them.

So far, students have received 20 offers above the 50 lakh pay package and 50 offers above the 40 lakh pay package. The average package of B.Tech students has reached a height of Rs 29.30 lakh.

Also Read || IIT Delhi Placement 2022: Over 1,300 Job Offers Received; Highest Ever In History

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Patna's Director Professor T N Singh said that we would like to thank all the companies who participated in the first phase of campus recruitment this session at IIT Patna. Also, it is a matter of great pleasure that prominent companies of national and international repute continue to show keen interest and confidence in selecting students from IIT Patna. "The strong academic curriculum of the institute and the in-depth technical skills coupled with the leadership qualities of the students are the reasons for this stupendous success', Mr Singh further added.

The job profiles offered range from Software Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Application Engineer, Product Engineer, Quant Analyst, Data Scientist, Digital Consultant, Manager, Infrastructure Analyst, Machine Learning Engineer, Digital Engineer, Decision Analyst, Consulting, Management Trainee, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), PGET, Product manager and others. Core Engineering, IT and Software, Finance, and Consulting were the key recruiting industries.