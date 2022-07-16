IIT Patna Placement 2022: Highest CTC At Rs 61.30 Lakh Per Annum; 72.38 Per Cent Increase In Job Offers

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna witnessed the best ever placement season and recorded a huge spike in the placement offers this year. The 11th placement season of IIT Patna stands out as it recorded the highest number of job offers, highest domestic pay package, highest average package and highest number of pre-placement offers ever. The institute, this year, received 412 job offers making a sharp increase of 72.38 per cent in comparison to the last year’s 239 job offers.

The list also includes 10 international offers extended by Accenture Japan, Amazon Berlin, Google Munich, Amazon Luxembourg, Square Point Capital London and Google London.

“This year placement drives have been very successful and record setters. Around 154 companies belonging to IT/Software, Finance and Banking, Analytics and consulting, core engineering, E-commerce, health care, manufacturing, automobile etc. have extended 412 job offers to the batch of 2022,” IIT Patna said in a statement.

IIT Patna placement has seen steady increase in the average package as compared to the previous academic year. The BTech average salary with a phenomenal jump of 68.47 per cent, reached to Rs 28.86 lakh in 2022 from Rs 17.13 lakh in 2021. Similarly, the average MTech salary also reached Rs 14.99 lakh in 2022 from Rs 12.22 lakh in 2021. The highest domestic pay package offered is Rs 61.30 lakh and followed by Rs 57.40 lakh to the students of the batch of 2022.

The institute has seen a significant jump in pre placement offers extended to the students over the years. In 2021-22, the students of IIT Patna have received 50 PPOs (pre placement offers), while it was 25 in 2020-21, which is 100 per cent higher in comparison to the previous session.

In terms of placement percentage, BTech Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering recorded 100 per cent placements each and Chemical engineering 82.35 per cent and civil engineering 77.27 per cent.

The overall placement percentage of BTech has been 96.19 per cent. Similarly, in MTech Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, VLSI / Embedded systems and Mechanical Engineering recorded 100 per cent placements and other streams have also performed well in terms of placement percentage. All together MTech batch of 2022, recorded 86.81 per cent placement this year.

The batch of 2022 achieved another remarkable feat by grabbing 6 international offers by the BTech students through the off-campus recruitment process with a pay package of more than one crore. Google London has extended one of the students of IIT Patna a pay package of Rs 1.37 crore, Google Munich has extended to another student a luxury remuneration of Rs 1.31 crore, Amazon Berlin has offered the pay package of Rs 1.20 crore to 3 students and Amazon Luxemburg has extended fatty pay package of Rs 1 crore to 1 student of IIT Patna.

The recruiting firms from IT/software domain dominated the list with its 45 per cent parts followed by analytics / consulting 13 per cent, EdTech 9 per cent, FinTech 7 per cent, research and development 4 per cent, E-Commerce 5 per cent, semiconductor 3 per cent, core engineering 3 per cent, manufacturing 3 per cent and others includes 5 per cent. A formidable number of start-ups (around 46) from growing to established stage have been attracted by the institute for the campus placements.

This season more than 40 new companies have participated in the campus recruitment for the first time with Qualcomm, Plutus Research, HDFC, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Yugabyte, Servicenow, indeed, Dhani, Husing.com, Flipkart, Zomato, Paytm, Tata Electronics, Sears, Tata Digital being the few of them.

The job profiles offered range from software engineer, hardware engineer, application engineer, product engineer, data scientist, digital consultant, manager infrastructure, analyst, machine learning engineer, digital engineer, decision analyst, consulting management trainee, GET, PGET etc.

The list of top recruiters of the season includes Google, Oracle, MTX, sprinklr, dhani, Atlassian, optum, Bosch, media.net, gameskraft, smart coin, TVS, Aarti Industries, HDFC, RBL etc along with some of the top PSUs like BPCL, BEL and CDAC also recruited the student from the batch of 2022.