IIT Patna To Organise 8th Convocation On August 26 In Virtual Mode

IIT Patna to host online convocation on August 26

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) will host the eighth edition of the convocation on August 26. The convocation will be held in virtual mode due to the restrictions put forward by the ongoing Covid pandemic. The convocation will award degrees to the students graduating from the institute. The virtual convocation will be streamed live on the institute’s website from 10 am on August 26.

The IIT Patna 8th convocation will be presided over by Dr Anand Deshpande, Chairman, Board of Governors. Dr Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President Google will deliver the convocation address.

This year, IIT Patna 2020-21 students have received 223 job offers, improving from last year’s 202, despite the impact of the ongoing Covid pandemic. The number of offers in this session is the highest, an IIT Patna statement said earlier. This year, the institute has seen an increase in diversity hiring with many companies adopting diversity hiring processes for female and physically disabled candidates. Companies including Salesforce, Nvidia and Intuit have conducted diversity hiring.

The highest package offered this year is Rs 54.57 lakh per annum and Rs 52.50 lakh per annum for BTech and MTech students respectively. The maximum number of placements was done under the information technology (IT) sector followed by the core sector, the IIT statement said. The jobs were mainly given in the areas of software engineering, technology consulting, analytics, research and development, graduate engineering trainee, data engineering, and associate engineering.