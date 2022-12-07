IIT Patna Confers Degree To 521 Students During Its 9th Convocation

IIT Patna Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna conducted the 9th convocation today, December 7, 2022. A total of 521 students were awarded degrees. Out of the 521 students, 422 were male and 99 were female students. A total of 242 BTech, 64 MSc, 113 MTech and 102 PhD students were awarded degrees today.

The event was graced by the chief guest Jalaj A Dani, chairman, Addverb Technologies Limited; the guest of honour Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister; Dr Anand Deshpande, chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Patna; board members and members of Senate of IIT Patna.

At the onset of the event Director IIT Patna, Professor T N Singh welcomed all the eminent dignitaries, the graduating students and their parents, the guest, members of media from electronic and print, institute faculty, and staff.

The degrees were awarded in various branches of Engineering, Science, and Social Sciences which include Civil and Environmental Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Humanities and Social Science, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, and Mechatronics.

On the day of convocation, in addition to degrees, a few other medals and prizes were also awarded to outstanding students which include the President of India Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Chairman's Gold Medal, Aryabhatta Gold Medal, Institute Silver Medals, Shri Kedar Nath Das Memorial Award Professor Dibyendu Mukherjee Prize and Institute Proficiency Prizes.

Dr Anand Deshpande welcomed all the dignitaries present. He noted that this is a momentous occasion and an essential landmark in students’ academic journey. He extended his best wishes and blessings to the students as they join the workforce on their way to becoming leading technocrats, researchers, entrepreneurs, and academicians of the future.

Jalaj A Dani congratulated graduating students and motivated students to enjoy their work, explore unconventional ways, reinvent themselves, and push beyond the limits life provides. He encouraged students to evolve and adapt over time. He concluded his speech by congratulating graduating students again and wishing them good luck.