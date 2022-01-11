IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation Launches ‘Oorja Grand Challenge’

Image credit: iitpkd.ac.in The last date to Apply is March 1, 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IOTIF) has launched the ‘Oorga Grand Challenge’, a pre-incubation activity for students and entrepreneurs with an aim to pave the way for innovation in the national and global energy sector.

The prize money could be up to Rs 1.5 lakh for designing after shortlisting, up to Rs 10 lakh for prototyping after design review and up to Rs 25 lakh for incubation after prototype review, the institute said.

“Oorja Grand Challenge aims to enable innovators to design and develop intelligent collaborative systems in the energy domain. Students, Researchers and Entrepreneurs can form teams with the ability to lead fundamental research, product development, industry development, and job creation for Indian and global energy sectors,” IIT Palakkad said.

The last date to Apply is March 1, 2022. Interested ones can apply at https://tinyurl.com/Oorja-Challenge-registration.

Highlighting the expected outcomes of the competition, Dr Albert Sunny, Director, IPTIF, and Project Director, Technology Innovation Hub on Intellisgent Collaborative Systems (TIH ICS), said, “The aim of this national-wide contest is to scout for technology solutions in the energy domain. These solutions should be safe to use, economical at large scale, with high efficiency. The expected technology solutions include but are not limited to those for energy storage, generation, conversion, and transportation / distribution.”

“We are also looking at energy generation technologies that are greener (like solar thermal, and wind, among others), with high power/energy density (similar to Nuclear reactors), and are safe to use (Ex: better nuclear storage/usage, better hydroelectric planning to avoid flooding risks),” Harilal Bhaskar, General Manager of IPTIF, said,

The foundation is conducting a two month-long Oorja Webinar Series from January 11 to February 24.

Priority would be given to applicants who are entrepreneurs with a business plan that can result in technology and manufacturing jobs and to Innovators who have energy focused business ideas, the institute said.