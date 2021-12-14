IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation Launches `i-Skill` Targeting To Train 2 Million Youth By 2030

IPTIF has launched `i-Skill` initiative

IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) has launched `i-Skill` initiative that aims at training India's workforce in cyber-physical systems. IPTIF targets to train 2 million youth through this initivae by 2030. i-Skill is an umbrella skill development initiative that covers a series of programmes and provides the youth with adequate skills in technological sectors.

Candidates who have graduated 12th/PUC and are residing in India can apply for this bootcamp by paying a registration fee of Rs 500. Eligible candidates can register at iptif.tech. The application process for i Skill will end on December 15. Candidates will have to clear further rounds for selections.

Explaining the procedure of the bootcamp and the material it will include, IIT Palakkad said, “This bootcamp will be covered in 12 hours over a weekend. The training material will include video, audio, PowerPoint presentations and reading materials, among others. The Python for Data Science course consists of four modules which include context from basics of Python to Data visualization. The course aims to impart substantial knowledge on Python and how to use it effectively for Data Science.”

This bootcamp will be available only in offline mode at IPTIF’s Skill Development Ready Centers (i-SDRC). Students will receive a course completion certificate issued by IPTIF after completing the course successfully.

IIT Palakkad said in a communique, "The main aim of i-Skill is to empower the youth of the country with adequate skills to enable their employment in technological sectors, to improve productivity, and capacity building to prepare them for the evolving Cyber-Physical Systems technologies, said IIT Palakkad in its statement."

"As part of this initiative, IPTIF’s Skill Development Ready Centers (i-SDRC) will be established in Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges besides Industrial Training Institutes across all districts of India to offer state-of-the-art multidisciplinary training and capacity building programs for next-generation technocrats, engineers, and scientists. To become an IPTIF Skill Development Ready Centers (i-SDRC), apply through this link: https://tinyurl.com/i-SDRC," IIT Palakkad added further.