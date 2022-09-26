IIT Organising First Mega Research And Development Fair For Students, Researchers

First mega Research And Development fair will be conducted by IIT

First ever mega Research and Development fair is going to be organised from October 14 to 15, 2022 at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi premises. This is the first time, all 23 IITs are coming together for this event. This fair will be inaugurated by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The event named IInvenTiv is aimed to create holistic awareness around the research and innovation work being done by the IITs and seeking collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry, and the IITs for better development.

The objective of IInvenTiv is to promote innovations in line with the Make in India, and Digital India initiatives, and seek solutions for better reach and scalability of innovations that will benefit the population across various regions. The event will also host administrators and students from institutions from tier 2 and tier 3 cities to give them a close glimpse of the R and D ecosystem of IITs and in turn adopt a similar innovation-driven approach to the development of projects of national interest.

Tthe mega Research and Development fair will also facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the needs at the grassroots level in key areas like agriculture, rural development, sanitation, resource management and engage them to develop innovations that have a positive impact on a large section of the society.

"The R and D Fair is being organized in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. It will showcase projects on diverse areas covering climate change, sustainability, smart city architecture, rural agriculture, affordable healthcare, drone technology, and so on," stated in the official release.

A total of 75 projects brought out by 23 IITs are selected for the event, along with six showcase projects. These shortlisted projects will be presented before the audience in designated booths during the two-day mega event. The six showcase projects are listed below