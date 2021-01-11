IIT Mandi’s Research To Increase Life Of Mobile Phone, Laptop

Image credit: IIT Mandi From right: Dr. Hitesh Shrimali, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, along with his research scholar, Mr. Vijendra Kumar Sharma

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and Jodhpur have developed performance analysis of miniaturized circuitry -- a set of circuits used in communication devices such as phones and tablets -- so that the devices may be designed for better performance even under fluctuating power. The researchers Dr. Hitesh Shrimali, Associate Professor, School of Computing & Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, and his research scholar, Mr. Vijendra Kumar Sharma, along with Dr. Jai Narayan Tripathi from IIT Jodhpur have published the results of their work in the IEEE Open Journal of Circuits and Systems.

The project has been funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

“There is a need to understand the design equations that take into account the miniaturized parts of mixed electronic circuitry in order to improve the performance of the device and enhance the robustness of the components to power fluctuations”, says, Dr. Shrimali.

His research team analyses the losses that occur due to the power supply fluctuations to optimize the design specifications of mobile devices in terms of speed, power, gain, distortion levels, among others.

Electronic circuitry in modern devices including mobile phones, laptops and tablets comprises both analog and digital components on a single semiconductor IC. Such mixed-signal circuits are powered by a direct current supply, often from an in-built battery. While these batteries have low voltages (3.7 V), the individual components of the miniaturized circuitry of mobile devices operate at even lower voltages.

For example, transistors used in many modern circuitries are as small as 7 nanometres -- 1,00,000 times smaller than the width of a single human hair and require voltages far below 1 V to work.

Power spikes and fluctuations in the power source can degrade the performance of the mixed circuit over time. Thus, any fluctuations in power of the battery can lead to significant performance deterioration.

“Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) electronics are ubiquitous in today’s world, although we are not aware of it”, says Dr. Shrimali. Transceivers, antennae, amplifiers, Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC), and Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC) that are the heart of commonly used devices such as mobile phones, digital music players, laptops and tablets require such optimizations in design to extend their life and retain quality of performance over time.

“We have used the matrix theory and closed form of equations for transistors to analyse the key design specifications for the design of electronics that use VLSI of miniaturized components”, explains the lead researcher.