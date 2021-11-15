Image credit: IIT Mandi Press Release The application process will be closed on November 25

IIT-Mandi Startup Challenge: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is conducting the annual flagship event- Himalayan Startup Trek (HST) on December 11 and 12. IIT's Business Incubator will conduct the fifth edition of HST 2021- HST Startup Grand Challenge in three thematic areas- i) New Age Alliance – Human-Computer Interaction with prize money of Rs 2 lakh, ii) Foothill Innovators Challenge – Build for the Himalayas with prize money of Rs 1.25 lakh and iii) Habitable World Challenge – Environment and Sustainability with prize money of Rs 2 lakh.

The application process will be closed on November 25. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- iitmandicatalyst.in/hst.

Startups, innovators can win upto Rs 5 lakh cash prizes and Rs 50 lakhs funding opportunity. Each thematic areas have prize money of up to INR 2 Lakhs to be distributed to the top 3 startups in the given themes. Apart from this, top startups will also be provided with incubation support and funding access for prototyping as well product development through various funding schemes hosted by Catalyst and provide upto INR 50 Lakh of funding," IIT Mandi release mentioned.

Prof. Puran Singh, Faculty-in-charge, IIT Mandi Catalyst, said, "HST has been the gateway to Catalyst’s incubation program for startups from across the country. The thematic startup grand challenge this year is the latest feature in HST. We are building capacity and expertise in these three areas and intend to handpick committed startups for support."

For details, please visit the website- iitmandi.ac.in.

READ MORE | IIT Delhi Plans To Start Offline Classes From January Next Year: Director V Ramgopal Rao

ALSO READ | IIT Delhi Students Apprehensive About Hybrid Mode Exams, Raise Concerns Of Non-Uniformity